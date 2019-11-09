It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week. Each week the Observer names 10 nominees and allows fans to vote.

You can vote as often as you like until Thursday.

Jelynn Barnett, Concord Cox Mill: Ran 30 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-34 win over Northwest Cabarrus. Barnett and the Chargers won a share of their first-ever conference title and snapped Northwest Cabarrus’ 22-game regular-season win streak.

Josiah Cauthen, Kannapolis Brown: Sparked a 59-21 win over arch rival Concord in the annual Battle for the Bell. Brown won for the fifth straight year and tied the all-time series 43-43-4. Cauthen, a cornerback had an interception and a 73-yard fumble recovery.

Calvin Jones, East Rutherford: Eight total touchdowns — the second-most in N.C. High School Athletic Association history — in a 76-27 win over East Gaston. Jones had 542 all purpose yards in the win.

He had 10 rushes for 346 yards and four touchdowns. He had two catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a pass for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown. Jones, a senior running back, is committed to Western Carolina. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing and receiving Friday.

Storm Monroe, Hough: 14 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and an interception in Friday’s 42-28 upset of Vance that gave Hough the No. 2 seed in the I-MECK 4A. Hough had 12 sacks in the game.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: 17 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-12 win over South Caldwell. Montgomery set a new school-record for single-season rushing yards. Montgomery has 1,642 breaking the 20-year-old mark of 1,640 set by Chris Scott.

Nebanye Moore, Statesville: completed 17-of-28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 overtime win over West Rowan that delivered Statesville its first perfect regular-season since 1989 and a conference title.

Julian Rawlins, Hough: eight tackles, seven tackles for a loss, five sacks and two pass knockdowns in the Vance win.

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian: Junior running back had 183 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 38-21 win over Arden Christ School in the NC Independence Schools Division I state championship game.

Cullen Smith, South Iredell: He went 10-for-13 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-31 win over China Grove Carson. He ran 12 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and had two interceptions on defense.

Ryan Tyson, Mount Pleasant: His 2-yard run with 47 seconds left and subsequent two-point conversion from Tyson to Sawyer Osborne lifted Mount Pleasant to a 18-17 upset over West Stanly. Mount Pleasant (4-7, 2-2 Rocky River 2A) made itself playoff-eligible with its second straight win since overcoming a four-game losing streak. Tyson finished 8-of-15 passing for 102 yards and ran seven times for 24 yards.

