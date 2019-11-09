Cannon School Surprise! Cougars upset 2x state champ Carmel Christian at Phenom Hoops

The final game of the 2019 Carmel Christian School Tip Off Classic Saturday night was the battle of the Cougars. And the Concord Cannon Cougars pulled a big upset with a 72-69 victory over the host Carmel Christian Cougars.

Carmel, nationally ranked much of last season, is a two-time private school state champion.

Cannon led by nine points with four minutes left in the game. Carmel Christian whittled the lead down to two with five seconds left, and then incredibly stole the inbounds pass under its basket. But the ball got knocked out of bounds and the possession went to Cannon.

“We’ve got tremendous character in our locker room,” said Cannon coach Che Roth when describing the way his team was able to hold off the late push from Carmel Christian. “I thought we made big plays when we needed to and we didn’t settle too many times. And this was without Jarvis Moss on the floor who’s a forty six percent three-point shooter. I thought D.J. Nix was really, really good too.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jaden Bradley, a top 15 national recruit in the sophomore class, led Cannon in scoring with 21 points, closely followed by Nix who added 19 points.

Benjamin Burnham led Carmel Christian and all scorers with 31 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks. Justin Taylor, Myles Hunter and Kenny Gwynn Jr. all finished in double figures for Carmel Christian with 14, 12 and 10 points respectively.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Benjamin Burnham, Carmel Christian: Had a monster game in all phases with 31 points, 20 rebounds, six blocks and one steal.

Jayden Bradley, Cannon: Led his team in scoring with 21 points while also pulling down nine boards and four steals. Bradley also led his team in minutes played with 32.

Elijah Ormiston, Cannon: Pulled down a huge rebound in late in the game in crunch time and led Cannon in rebounds with 12.

WORTH MENTIONING

Carmel Christian entered the 2019-20 season as two-time defending state champion.

Carmel Christian athletic department staged another quality event with ten games over two days with terrific attendance from fans, area basketball coaches and scouts.

WHAT’S NEXT

Cannon’s next game is this Friday when they’ll participate in the Phenom Hoops National High School Showcase in Raleigh at Ravenscroft. Carmel Christian will travel to Asheville next Friday to take on Carolina Day.

THEY SAID IT: “I think we can win it all if we keep doing this.” Cannon guard Jayden Bradley when asked how far his team can go this season.

RECORDS: Cannon (1-0); Carmel Christian (1-1)

CANNON 27 13 12 20 -- 72

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 21 17 13 18 -- 69

CANNON 72 -- Jaylen Bradley 21, D.J. Nix 19, Ormiston 9, Moss 9, Dibble 7, Rolle 5, Pierce 2.

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 69 -- Banjamin Burnham 31, Justin Taylor 14, Myles Hunter 12, Kenny Gwynn Jr. 10, Bynum Jr. 2.

Combine Academy 60, The Burlington School 32: Showing no hangover from Friday’s upset of nationally ranked Oak Hill (VA), Combine outscored Burlington 26-2 in a decisive second quarter. Combine got 11 points from Kris Robinson, who made 3-of-4 3-point shots. For the weekend, Robinson made 11-of-16 3-point attempts. Ja’Don Michael had 10 points and five rebounds for Burlington.

Moravian Prep 85, Henderson Collegiate 81: Henderson made a big fourth quarter push, outscoring Moravian 25-18, but came up short. Henderson, which played six players, got 20 points, five rebounds from Javonte Wavelry and 16 points each from Kalib Matthews and Ak Holden. Moravian got 32 points from national top 25 recruit Josh Hall, who also had six rebounds. Teammate Shakeel Moore had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Greensboro Day 87, Arden Christ School 55: Virginia recruit Carson McCorkle made 5-of-10 3-point shots and had 31 points to go with four rebounds in an easy win for the 3-time N.C. Independent Schools’ state champions. N.C. State recruit Cam Hayes had 23 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Greensboro Day broke the game open with a 25-12 run in the third quarter. Christ School got 25 points, 11 rebounds from Harvard recruit Justice Ajobor and 19 points and seven rebounds from sophomore Deante Green.

Liberty Heights 76, Piedmont Classical 60: Liberty Heights, from Charlotte, limited Piedmont Classical to 37 percent shooting and outrebounded Piedmont 43-29. Kahari Rogers led Liberty with 20 points and four rebounds. Piedmont got 15 points, four rebounds from Jamarli Thomas.

Area Girls Boxscores

DAVIDSON DAY 18, GREENSBORO DAY 56

Davidson 7 6 2 3 -- 18

Greensboro Day 9 26 20 1 --56

DAVIDSON DAY 18 -- Mallorie Haines 12, Jessie Wiles 2, Jaden Graham 2, Schuyler Moore 2

GREENSBORO DAY 56 -- Hailey Blackwell 14, Lesley Thomas 11, Je’Bna Fullwood 10

CAROLINA CHRISTIAN 45, UNITED FAITH 33

United Faith 4 10 6 13 -- 33

Carolina Christian 9 16 7 13 -- 45

UNITED FAITH 33 -- Josie Hester 31, Madelyn Bronson 2

CAROLINA CHRISTIAN 45 -- Abi Svenson 21, Rebekah Barbee 8, Sadie Reynolds 7, Kait Lambert 6, Sydney Keatty 2

Notable: Josie Hester, Junior hit 11/12 free throws and had 31 points for Faith