It’s time to vote on Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (11.13.19)

Voting for this week’s Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week is open. Vote as often as you like. A winner will be selected Wednesday, November, 13.

Boys’ Soccer

Sam Buckner, Statesville (and Football): The Statesville freshman had a week to remember, leading the Greyhounds to two playoff wins on the soccer field, while kicking the game-winning field goal to help the football team finish the regular season a perfect 11-0.

Buckner started his week with 11 saves in a 2-1 win over Western Guilford in the 1st round of the 3A state playoffs, Nov. 9.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Three nights later, Buckner kicked a 24-yard field goal in overtime to help the Statesville football team to a 27-24 win at West Rowan, giving the Greyhounds their first perfect regular season (11-0) record since 1989.

Buckner capped his week with seven more saves in a 2-1 second round win over T.C. Roberson, Nov. 9.

Buckner has 147 saves for Statesville (13-7-2) this season.

The Statesville soccer team travels to Watauga in the third round of the 3A state playoffs Wednesday, while the Greyhounds’ football host North Buncombe in the opening round of the postseason, Nov. 15.

John Fahey, Charlotte Catholic: The Charlotte Catholic senior midfielder scored the game-winning goal on a header off a corner kick with 24 seconds left in regulation play to give the Cougars a 3-2 win over Winston-Salem Parkland in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, Nov. 9.

Charlotte Catholic remained unbeaten at 22-0-2 on the season with the win and hosts Mount Tabor in the 3rd round, Nov. 13.

Evan Smith, Hough: The Hough junior forward scored four goals to help the Huskies beat Independence 6-0 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Nov. 9.

Smith has 17 goals for Hough (19-3-2) this season.

Hough travels to South Mecklenburg for the third round of the 4A state playoffs, Nov. 13.

Carson Trott, Concord: The Concord senior midfielder posted back-to-back hat tricks to help the Spiders knock off St. Stephens and Ashbrook in the first and second round of the 3A state playoffs, respectively.

Trott had three goals in Concord’s 5-1 win over St. Stephens, Nov. 6.

Three nights later, Trott scored another three goals in the Spiders’ 4-1 win over Ashbrook in the second round game.

Trott has 15 goals and 15 assists for Concord (23-1-2) this season.

Concord hosts A.C. Reynolds in the third round of the 3A state playoffs, Nov. 13.

Volleyball

Sophie Fischer, Nation Ford: The Nation Ford senior had a big week on the volleyball court leading the Falcons to their second straight, S.C. 5A state volleyball championship, sweeping both Dorman (Nov. 5) and Lexington (Nov. 9) 3-0 to win the title.

Fisher was also selected as an Under Armour All-American this week, and will be one of 24 players across the country to play in the Under Armour All-American game Dec. 31 in Orlando.

Fisher helped Nation Ford to a 48-5-1 record this season, as the Falcons won their last 27 games this year and finished No. 21 in the nation, according to maxpreps.

Tori Hester, West Rowan: The West Rowan senior had a game to remember in her final high school contest, a 3-2 loss to West Henderson in the 3A West Regional finals Nov. 5.

Hester was all over the court with 31 kills, 29 digs, 16 service points, three block and two aces in the match.

Hester will continue her volleyball career in college at Troy University.

West Rowan finishes the season at 28-1 overall.

Girls’ Tennis

Ashlyn Glover, Northwestern: The Northwestern senior was named S.C. Region III, AAAAA player of the year this week after going a perfect 8-0 in region singles’ (No. 1) play this year.

Glover was also unbeaten (2-0) at No. 1 doubles with partner, Emma Pope.

Glover will play in the S.C. 5A state singles’ tournament starting Nov. 11.

Boys’ Cross Country

Avery Cannon, Watauga: The Watauga senior won the 3A state cross country championship running a 15:39 at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville to beat the field by nearly 13 seconds, Nov. 9.

Cannon also the 3A West Regional, Northwestern 3A/4A conference, and High County Classic titles this season.

Cannon was the first Watauga runner to win a cross country state title in 20 years.

Jason Thomson, North Lincoln: The North Lincoln senior won the 2A state cross country championship running a 15:40.66 to win the title by more than 14 seconds over the field at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville, Nov. 9.

Thomson, a University of North Carolina commit, also won the 2A West Regional title last week.

Girls’ Cross Country

Jonna Strange, North Iredell: The North Iredell senior won the 3A state cross country championship running a 17:57.85 at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville, Nov. 9.

Strange, a Furman commit, held off Cuthbertson’s Gabriella Castro (runner-up) to win the 3A state individual title/.

Strange has also won the 3A West Regional, North Piedmont conference, United Way Invitational, Iredell County championship and Printcrafters’ Invitational this season.

If you can’t see the poll, click here

** Information published today includes statistics through November 10.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.