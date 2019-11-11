Prep Insider Blog

This week’s high school basketball schedule

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Concord Covenant Classical at Locust Carolina Christian

Liberty Prep at Woodlawn School

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Nonconference

Concord Cannon School at Carmel Christian (girls only)

Concord Covenant Classical at Salisbury North Hills Christian

Covenant Day at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba

Grace Academy at Cabarrus Charter

Mooresville Bradford Prep at Corvian Community

Providence Day at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Gaston Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte Country Day

United Faith Christian at Gaston Day

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Nonconference

Lincolnton Combine Academy at Winston-Salem Quality Education (boys)

Queens Grant Charter at Charlotte Country Day

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Nonconference

Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Day Charter

Charlotte Secondary School at Covenant Day (boys only)

Fort Mill Comenius at Concord Covenant Classical (girls)

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter at Sugar Creek Charter

Mooresville Langtree Charter at Victory Christian

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at Woodlawn School

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Patriot Classic

(at Davidson Day)

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee vs. Concord Cannon School (girls), 3:45

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs. Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill (boys), 5:15

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill vs. Davidson Day (girls), 6:45

Greensboro GC Heat vs. Davidson Day (boys), 8:15

Phenom Hoops Showcase (boys)

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

(games involving area teams)

Hickory Moravian Prep vs. Willoughby (OH) ISA Academy, 6

Concord Cannon School vs. Wilson Greenfield School, 9

Nonconference

Burlington School at Providence Day

Cabarrus Charter at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba

Carmel Christian at Asheville Carolina Day

Cary Academy at Charlotte Country Day

Fort Mill Comenius at Lincolnton Combine Academy (boys)

Gaston Christian at Charlotte Christian

Gaston Piedmont Community Charter at Clover (SC) Lake Pointe Academy

Hickory Christian at Asheville School

Hickory Grove Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

High Point Westchester Country Day at Gaston Day

Mooresville Bradford Prep at Southlake Christian

Northside Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Winston-Salem Christian at Concord First Assembly

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Phenom Hoops Showcase (boys)

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

(games involving area teams)

Concord First Assembly vs. Liberty Heights, 10:30 a.m.

Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Willoughby (OH) ISA Academy, 3:45

Hickory Moravian Prep vs. Concord Piedmont Classical, 5:30

Concord Cannon School vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft, 9

Nonconference

Carmel Christian at Asheville Christian

Cary Academy at Covenant Day

Northside Christian at Raleigh Charter (boys)

TEACH School at Concord Covenant Classical (boys)

United Faith Christian at Northside Christian (girls)

