Providence Day sacks Metrolina Christian’s upset hopes, wins NCISAA D2 state title

Providence Day’s Jacolbe Cowan sacks Metrolina Christian’s Angel Gonzalez during the NCISAA DII Championship at Providence Day in Charlotte on Friday, November 15, 2019. The Charlotte Observer

The Providence Day Chargers capped off a solid season Friday night to capture the NCISAA 11-Man Division II football championship with a 28-13 home win over the Metrolina Christian Warriors.

Metrolina Christian put up a valiant fight, trailing by only a point entering the fourth quarter. But Providence Day put together a 14-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that ate up clock and made it an eight-point lead at 21-13 with just 7:25 left in the game. The Chargers finished the game with another score less than five minutes later.

The Chargers took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in nine plays as quarterback Cody Cater ran 18 yards for the score, and Providence Day led 7-0.

But Metrolina Christian answered on its opening drive with a 12-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard run by Jadus Davis to tie the score at 7.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Late in the second quarter, Providence Day took advantage of a Zach Lohavichan interception to get a short field at the Warriors’ 38-yard line. It took only five plays for the Chargers to retake a 14-7 lead on a 14-yard run by Nickel Fields. The Providence Day lead held to the half.

Late in the third quarter with the Chargers punting from their own end zone, Metrolina Christian partially blocked the punt and took over at the Providence Day 13-yard line. Warriors quarterback Angel Gonzalez quickly found wide receiver Luke Roffler for a 16-yard touchdown pass. A successful extra point would have tied the score, but the Chargers blocked the kick to still lead 14-13.

RECORDS: Metrolina Christian (8-4), Providence Day 8-3)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Nickel Fields, Providence Day: Scored three touchdowns of 14, 13 and 3 yards respectively while rushing 34 times for 186 yards.

Defense, Providence Day: Picked off three Metrolina Christian passes and held the Warriors to 153 total yards.

Luke Roffler, Metrolina Christian: Had four catches for 77 yards and one touchdown for the Warriors.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Providence Day advanced to Friday night’s championship game with a 61-6 victory over Ravenscroft last Friday in the semifinals, while Metrolina Christian made it to the championship final with a 42-10 win over High Point Christian Academy last Friday.

The Chargers and Warriors met in the regular season on Sept. 27 at Metrolina Christian, with Providence Day winning 42-10.

Lohavichan, Mac Hale and Bo Schneider all had interceptions for Providence Day, while Metrolina Christian’s Colton Fitch had a fumble recovery.

Providence Day defensive tackle KJ Bingley-Jones is committed to North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Chargers’ defensive end Jacolbe Cowan is an Ohio State commit.

Metrolina Christian 7 0 6 0 — 13

Providence Day 7 7 0 14 — 28

1Q

PD – Cody Cater 18 run (Christopher Kahl kick)

ML – Jadus Davis 1 run (Bryce McFerson kick)

2Q

PD – Nickel Fields 14 run (Kahl kick)

3Q

ML – Luke Roffler 16 pass from Angel Gonzalez (kick blocked)

4Q

PD – Fields 3 run (Kahl kick)

PD – Fields 13 run (Kahl kick)