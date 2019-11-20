No. 1 North Meck flexes muscle in season-opening blowout of No. 5 Independence

Trayden Williams knew Tuesday’s Independence-North Mecklenburg season opener was going to be intense. Just the way he likes it.

The North Mecklenburg guard responded with 18 points and some highlight plays of his own in the Vikings’ 79-55 win at North, including seven of the first 18 points to set the agenda early.

From there, the Vikings, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, turned up the pace, and No. 5 Independence couldn’t keep up.

“I just wanted to come out and set the tempo for my team early so we could step on their necks early,” said Williams, who scored six points in the first quarter to help put Independence in a 25-16 hole. “We just needed a little faith.”

North showed plenty of faith in cutting to the basket to pressure Independence’s interior defense.

Four Vikings scored in double figures, with Georgia Tech recruit Tristan Maxwell leading the way with 21 points, followed by Shamann Artis (11) and Chris Ford (10).

Independence struggled to find the range, falling behind 9-0 over the first 2:37 and never quite solved North’s attack.

“We got into a hole,” Independence coach Preston Davis said. “I thought we were rushing, but you can’t do that when you play good teams. You can’t fall behind early, especially when they’re at home. You can’t give them momentum.”

Records: Independence 0-1, North Mecklenburg 1-0.

Three who mattered

Tristan Maxwell: The North Mecklenburg guard struggled with his shot early, then went on a second half tear, scoring 15 of his team-best 21 points after intermission.

Trayden Williams: The Robert Morris commit paced North Mecklenburg’s attack by consistently beating Independence defenders off the dribble to find open teammates or go to the hole.

Nigel Verdin: Independence’s forward was the consistent ray of light in an otherwise difficult opener. He finished with 17 points and the only Patriot to score in every quarter.

Worth mentioning

▪ North Meck outscored Independence in three of four quarters. The exception was the second when each team scored 17 points.

The Vikings’ lead expanded quickly in the fourth when both teams went to their benches.

▪ North’s largest lead was realized when sophomore guard Jordan Crawford hit a free throw for a 24-point margin.

▪ Independence never led, closing to within 18-16 on a Dee Givens basket late in the first. North scored the next seven to close the quarter.Givens finished with 15 points – five in each of the first three quarters.

Anthony Allen added 12 for Independence.

▪ North Mecklenburg’s gym was declared a sellout before tip-off of the girls’ varsity game, which forced school security to turn scores of fans away.

They said it

“We were fired up. {Independence) were doing all that talking. We let them talk. We just came out and let the game talk for us.” – Trayden Williams

What’s next

Independence goes to South Mecklenburg Thursday. North Meck goes to Berry Academy Friday.