Charlotte Observer media panel picks Friday’s key high school football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jr. Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 6-1 5-2 5-2 4-3 4-3 Season total 60-21 64-17 61-20 60-21 59-22 Metrolina Christian at Providence Day Prov. Day Prov. Day Prov. Day Prov. Day Prov. Day Olympic at Hough Hough Hough Hough Hough Hough Vance at Butler Vance Vance Butler Butler Butler Porter Ridge at Lake Norman Lake Norman Lake Norman Lake Norman Lake Norman Lake Norman Marvin Ridge at NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus East Lincoln at Burns Burns Burns Burns Burns Burns Mauldin at Clover Clover Clover Clover Clover Clover