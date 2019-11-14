Prep Insider Blog
Charlotte Observer media panel picks Friday’s key high school football games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz Jr.
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
6-1
5-2
5-2
4-3
4-3
Season total
60-21
64-17
61-20
60-21
59-22
Metrolina Christian
at Providence Day
Prov. Day
Prov. Day
Prov. Day
Prov. Day
Prov. Day
Olympic
at Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Vance
at Butler
Vance
Vance
Butler
Butler
Butler
Porter Ridge
at Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake
Norman
Marvin Ridge
at NW Cabarrus
NW Cabarrus
NW
Cabarrus
NW Cabarrus
NW
Cabarrus
NW
Cabarrus
East Lincoln
at Burns
Burns
Burns
Burns
Burns
Burns
Mauldin
at Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
