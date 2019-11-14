Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Charlotte Observer media panel picks Friday’s key high school football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz Jr.

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

6-1

5-2

5-2

4-3

4-3

Season total

60-21

64-17

61-20

60-21

59-22

Metrolina Christian

at Providence Day

Prov. Day

Prov. Day

Prov. Day

Prov. Day

Prov. Day

Olympic

at Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Vance

at Butler

Vance

Vance

Butler

Butler

Butler

Porter Ridge

at Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake

Norman

Marvin Ridge

at NW Cabarrus

NW Cabarrus

NW

Cabarrus

NW Cabarrus

NW

Cabarrus

NW

Cabarrus

East Lincoln

at Burns

Burns

Burns

Burns

Burns

Burns

Mauldin

at Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

