Is Charlotte Catholic back? Cougars rout Forestview, look towards 3-peat

Charlotte Catholic’s Paul Neel (2) gets the touchdown run during early 1st quarter action. Special to the Observer

The defending 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic Cougars came out and dominated in their first round playoff game with Gastonia Forestview Friday.

The Cougars won 39-14 and Catholic has won six straight games, heading into their second round matchup against the Huss Huskies out of Gastonia. The Cougars are seeking their third straight state championship.

Charlotte Catholic came out and jumped on Forestview early, scoring on their first two drives of the game. Junior running back Paul Neel scored the first of his three touchdowns, on a 12-yard run. Neel was the catalyst for Charlotte Catholic’s victory, rushing for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Later in the first quarter, quarterback Harrison Barnett connected with Ty Foley on a 10-yard pass to push the Catholic lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, Charlotte Catholic’s suffocating defense forced a fumble that set up Catholic inside the Forestview’s 15. Just one play later, Neel took it in from 14 yards for his second score of the game. Neel’s running mate in the backfield, sophomore Jimmy Brewer (91 yards), added a 4-yard touchdown later in the quarter.

Charlotte Catholic opened the second half with a 26-0 lead and was on its way to what looked like a shutout victory, until Forestview scooped and scored on a missed handoff exchange by Catholic to make it 26-7. Carter Price was credited for the scoop and score to put Forestview on the board. However, whatever hopes Forestview had on making a comeback went away rather quickly as Neel added his third and final rushing touchdown just a few minutes later to make it 33-7.

Charlotte Catholic polished off the game in the fourth quarter, as running back Sam Smith took the ball in from one yard out to make it 39-7. Forestview quarterback Graham Wiggins added the final touchdown in the last couple of minutes of the game, with a 1-yard sneak to make the final score 39-14.

RECORDS: Charlotte Catholic (8-3); Forestview (6-6)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Paul Neel (Charlotte Catholic) - the junior running back totaled 194 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Neel was constantly bouncing runs outside and picking up huge gains

Jimmy Brewer (Charlotte Catholic) - the sophomore made huge contributions on both sides of the ball, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown. Brewer also recovered a fumble on defense.

Charlotte Catholic’s defense - the Cougars defense suffocated the Jaguars all game, totaling 2 forced fumbles/fumble recoveries, two sacks, and an interception by GAvin Zinkil

WORTH MENTIONING

Paul Neel rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries in the first quarter

Charlotte Catholic held Jamarion Dawkins to just 27 yards rushing. Dawkins finished the regular season with 1,048 yard and 14 touchdowns.

Charlotte Catholic has now won six straight games heading into their second round matchup against Huss

WHAT’S NEXT?

Charlotte Catholic will play Huss in the second round of the 3A state playoffs next Friday (11/22), Forestview finishes the year with a 6-6 record.

Forestview 0 0 7 7 -- 14

Charlotte Catholic 14 12 7 6 -- 39

1st Quarter

CC - Paul Neel 12 run (Frank Flaherty kick)

CC - Ty Foley 9 pass from Harrison Barnett (Flaherty kick)

2nd Quarter

CC - Neel 14 run

CC - Brewer 4 run

3rd Quarter

FV - Carter Price fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown (Holt Cloninger kick)

CC - Neel 13 run (Flaherty kick)

4th Quarter

CC - Sam Smith 1 run

FV - Graham Wiggins 1 run (Holt kick)