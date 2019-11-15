Providence Day state champ among Friday’s Charlotte-area top performers







Jakhiry Bennett, Kannapolis Brown: ran 28 times for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-50 win over Skyland Roberson. That helped the Wonders overcome a 445 yard, six touchdown from Roberson QB Brody Whitson. Whitson completed 32-of-53 passes.

Nickel Fields, Providence Day: Scored three touchdowns of 14, 13 and 3 yards while rushing 34 times for 186 yards in the Chargers’ 28-13 win over Metrolina Christian. Providence Day won the N.C. Independent Schools’ Division II state title.

Tad Hudson, Hough: freshman QB threw two touchdown passes filling in for injured starter Darius Ocean. Hudson, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, completed 8-of-10 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Olympic.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: 11-for-21 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-14 win over Independence.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: The school’s single-season rushing leader ran 25 times for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-35 loss to Winston-Salem Parkland. He had two kick returns for 47 yards.

Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic: ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-14 win over Gastonia Forestview in the first round of the N.C. 3A playoffs. Teammate Jimmy Brewer, a sophomore, ran for 91 yards and a score.

Davion Nelson, Independence: 40 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown in a 25-14 loss to Ardrey Kell. Independence was in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Glenwood Robinson, Mooresville: had three touchdowns among his seven carries in Friday’s 27-15 win over Greensboro Page. His late fourth quarter run sealed the win.