The ‘All-Name’ Team: Charlotte-area basketball players with most colorful monikers

Back in August, the Observer found a lot of football players and coaches with colorful names. We started the ‘All-Name’ team. You all seemed to like it.

Well, we found more in basketball

The Charlotte Observer Boys All-Name Basketball Team

Zeke Biggers, West Rowan, 6-7, Jr.: The 6-foot-7, 300-pound post will be a big part of the West Rowan offense and he’ll be an anchor on defense.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian, 6-3, Fr.: The 6-foot-3 freshman guard is tracking as a top 10 recruit in his class.

Anderson Castle, Watauga, 6-1, Sr.: The 6-foot-1 senior will be one of the top basketball players in his area, just as he is as a football quarterback.

Wisdom Pendergrass, South Pointe (SC), 5-8, Sr.: Speedy undersized guard will be a key player for the Red Raiders this season.

Omazeon “Dude” Tinsley, Lancaster, 5-9, Jr.: This “Dude” may short in stature, but can really score. He averaged 22 points per game last season.

Coach: Erasto Hatchett, Northside Christian: The Knights’ coach has a talented team with playmakers like GlJayden Seymour, Glynn Hubbard III and Wesley Tubbs III.

The Charlotte Observer Girls’ Basketball All-Name Team

Chyna Cornwell, Newton Conover, 6-3, Sr.: The 6-foot-3, Rutgers’ commit can simply dominate a game averaging 28 points and 21 rebounds per contest, and has the cool name to match her game.

Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 6-0, Sr.: The Arkansas State commit, 6-foot guard/forward (18 ppg, 12 rpg) needs to have the ball in her hands and fingers as much as possible for Hopewell to be a factor in the I-Meck 4A conference.

Ja’el Miller, Central Cabarrus, 5-5, Sr.: The reigning South Piedmont conference (SPC) player of the year averaged 16 points per game last season.

Promise Porter, Albemarle, 5-5, So.: The 5-foot-5 sophomore will be a key player for the Bulldogs this season.

La’Destiny Worthy, Clover, 5-11, Jr.: It’s the 5-foot-10 junior looks for a big season after averaging six points and six rebounds as a sophomore starter.

Coach: Scooter Lawrence, Shelby: The Golden Lions’ first-year coach hopes to help Shelby keep rolling after winning 17 games a year ago.