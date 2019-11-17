Prep Insider Blog
Ranking the 25 best 2020 high school basketball recruits in North and South Carolina
Raleigh Word of God 6-foot-10 forward Isaiah Todd is a top-15 national recruit and the No. 2 power forward in the nation, according to 247 Sports.
He’s also No. 1 in the Observer’s annual Carolinas Top 50 high school basketball recruiting chart. Each year, the newspaper names the top 50 football and basketball recruits, 25 seniors from each state.
Todd committed to Michigan last month.
▪ The Observer’s Top 50 football recruits debuted in the fall and will be updated in February.
North Carolina’s Top 25 Basketball Recruits
|Rk.
|Name (School)
|HT
|Pos.
|College
|1.
|Isaiah Todd (Raleigh Word of God)
|6-10
|F
|Michigan
|2.
|Josh Hall (Hickory Moravian Prep)
|6-9
|F
|Undecided
|3.
|Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day)
|6-1
|PG
|NC State
|4.
|Carson McCorkle (Greensboro Day)
|6-3
|CG
|Virginia
|5.
|Shakeel Moore (Hickory Moravian Prep)
|6-0
|PG
|N.C. State
|6.
|Jaylon Gibson (Cary Grace Christian)
|6-10
|C
|Wake Forest
|7.
|Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg)
|6-3
|SG
|Ga. Tech
|8.
|Josh Banks (Olympic)
|6-4
|SG
|VCU
|9.
|Nick Farrar (Apex Friendship)
|6-7
|F
|NC State
|10.
|Ricky Council IV (Northern Durham)
|6-4
|G/F
|Undecided
|11.
|Jajuan Carr (Burgaw Pender)
|6-2
|CG
|Undecided
|12.
|Jaden Seymour (Northside Christian)
|6-8
|FF
|Undecided
|13.
|Ahmil Flowers (Greensboro Grimsley)
|6-4
|SG
|High Point
|14.
|Tay Williams (Charlotte Liberty Heights)
|6-8
|F
|Undecided
|15.
|Dean Reiber (Northwest Guilford)
|6-8
|F
|Rutgers
|16.
|Cam Stitt (United Faith)
|6-8
|F
|Undecided
|17.
|Justin Thomas (Fayetteville Village Christian)
|6-6
|F
|Undecided
|18.
|Garrett Hien (Concord First Assembly)
|6-9
|F
|Furman
|19.
|Jackson Threadgill (Davidson Day)
|6-5
|F
|Charlotte
|20.
|Justice Ajobor (Arden Christ School)
|6-9
|C
|Harvard
|21.
|Mylyjael Poteat (Burlington School)
|6-9
|F
|Rice
|22.
|Silas Mason (Greensboro Smith)
|6-6
|F
|Undecided
|23.
|Keishon Porter (Southwest Edgecomb)
|6-3
|G
|Radford
|24.
|Javarzia Belton (Hickory Moravian Prep)
|6-10
|C
|Undecided
|25.
|Nic McMullen (Greensboro Smith)
|6-8
|F
|Murray State
South Carolina’s Top 25 Recruits
|Rk.
|Name (School)
|HT
|Pos.
|College
|1.
|P.J. Hall (Roebuck Dorman)
|6-9
|F
|Clemson
|2.
|Myles Tate (Roebuck Dorman)
|5-11
|G
|Butler
|3.
|Naseem Khaalid (Greenville Legacy Charter)
|6-1
|G
|Fla. State
|4.
|Dillon Jones (Columbia Keenan)
|6-6
|F
|Undecided
|5.
|Saiveon Williams (Rock Hill)
|6-3
|G
|Undecided
|6.
|Quentin Hodge (Sumter Lakewood)
|6-5
|G
|Undecided
|7.
|Jalen Deloach (Columbia Gray Academy)
|6-8
|F
|Undecided
|8.
|Jordan Burch (Columbia Hammond)
|6-6
|F
|Undecided
|9.
|Patrick Iriel (Columbia AC Flora)
|6-9
|F
|South Carolina
|10.
|Mezziah Oakman (Columbia Ben Lippen)
|7-0
|C
|Undecided
|11.
|Ja’Von Benson (Columbia Ridge View)
|6-8
|F
|South Carolina
|12.
|Jalen Coit (Cheraw)
|5-11
|G
|Undecided
|13.
|Chase Cannon (Charleston Porter Gaud)
|6-7
|F
|Undecided
|14.
|Dallan Wright (Saluda)
|6-1
|G
|Undecided
|15.
|Isaiah Caldwell (Columbia Heathwood Hall)
|6-3
|G
|Undecided
|16.
|Raekwon Horton (Columbia Keenan)
|6-6
|F
|Undecided
|17.
|Emorie Knox (Myrtle Beach)
|6-0
|G
|Undecided
|18.
|CJ Platin (Greenville Legacy Charter)
|6-5
|F
|Undecided
|19.
|Destin Clark (Indian Land)
|6-1
|G
|Undecided
|20.
|Derrick Fields (Greenville Traveler’s Rest)
|6-3
|G
|Undecided
|21.
|Travion Davis (Santee Lake Merion)
|6-3
|G
|Undecided
|22.
|Draylan Burton (Greenville Powdersville)
|6-1
|G
|Undecided
|23.
|Justin Amadi (Simpsonville Hillcrest)
|6-5
|G/F
|Undecided
|24.
|Dorian Miles (Greenville Eastside)
|6-5
|G/F
|Undecided
|25.
|Brendon Benson (Central Daniel)
|6-5
|F
|Undecided
Comments