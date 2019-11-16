Hough shuts out Olympic. Richmond Senior up next

Hough and Olympic high schools have been offensive machines throughout the season.

In their first matchup in school history, in the first round of the NCSHAA 4AA state playoffs, the defense was more of a factor in the 28-0 Hough win against the ninth-seeded Trojans.

A couple of big plays from the No. 8 seed Hough in the second and third quarters helped the Huskies get going after a slow start.

“We went into the second half and made adjustments and I’m proud of that second-half effort,” said coach Matthew Jenkins of his team bouncing back. “The first half was just not good football.”

The game started off with a 43-yard rush from Evan Pryor. The big play only ended up leading to a blocked field goal.

Both teams were struggling to find any offensive magic but quarterback Darius Ocean changed that with a seven-yard walk-in a touchdown in the second quarter after leading his team down the field convincingly. The 7-0 lead was one that Hough took into the halftime break.

That seemed to turn things around for the Hough offense.

Pryor found a hole and took the ball all the way to the house in a run that totaled 53 yards, which put Hough up 14-0 in the third quarter.

Hough then suffered a minor setback when Ocean went down with an injury. Enter freshman Tad Hudson

Hudson had a 32-yard pass and an 18-yard pass on his very first drive. The following drive he would connect with Devin Chandler for a 17-yard pass. He even went on to connect with Coen Sutton in the fourth quarter for a 30-yard touchdown.

The superb play from Hudson impressed Jenkins.

“He played really well,” said Jenkins. “When you’re a young kid you just play and that’s what he did and threw some really good balls.”

Hough now will be playing a tough 11-0 Richmond team but Jenkins thinks his team is ready for the big stage.

“We’ve played in a lot of big games in the past several years,” said Jenkins. “We do it for these reasons and we’re excited to go down there and play good football.”

THREE WHO MATTERED

Evan Pryor, Hough: The junior running back has had a monster year and came into the game with 848 yards and seven touchdowns. He ended the night with an impressive 53-yard rushing touchdown and a 43-yard run early in the game He eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season.

Hough Defense: The Huskies had to deal with an Olympic rushing attack that had averaged 235 yards per game coming in and held their own. On top of an interception in the first half, Hough had several third-down stops throughout the night. Lineback Isaac Walker also had a fumble recovery late in the third quarter.

Tad Hudson, Hough: The freshman backup quarterback did his job of keeping Hough in the game and two big passing plays and touchdown on the night.

WORTH MENTIONING

This was the first meeting between the two schools.

Ocean had a productive game before the injury with a couple of deep passes and a rushing touchdown.

The Olympic defense had multiple stops early in the game before the Hough offense took off in the second half.

Olympic running back Cameron Smith, who had over a 1,000 yards this season, was kept quiet most of the night.

This was the second shutout for Hough and moves them to 8-4 on the season.

THEY SAID IT

“The win felt better but it feels good to get 1,000 yards on the season. The O-line has been really good this year and just feels really goog to get a win and this mark on the same night.”-- running back Evan Pryor said on reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the year.

WHAT’S NEXT

Hough will take on the number one seed in the West, Richmond (11-0) next Friday on the road.

Scoring Summary

Olympic 0 0 0 0- 0

Hough 0 7 14 7- 28

Second Quarter

H- Darius Green 7-yard touchdown rush. (Cole Maynard kick good)

Third Quarter

H- Pryor 53-yard rushing touchdown. (Maynard kick good)

H- Devin Chandler 17-yard pass from Tad Hudson. (Maynard kick good)

Fourth Quarter

H- Coen Sutton 30-yard pass from Hudson. (Maynard kick good)