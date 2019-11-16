Ardrey Kell holds off Independence, sets up playoff date at Myers Park Friday

Ardrey Kell did just enough things right Friday night to beat visiting Independence 25-17 in a first-round 4AA playoff game and set a school record for victories in a season.

The Knights, winning their 11th straight game after an opening loss to 3AA power Weddington, built an early lead and then held off a Patriot comeback.

Jared Joseph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, as the Knights took a 25-6 edge midway through the third quarter.

Independence (6-6) was forced to alter its offense after its only quarterback, Arnold Taylor, suffered a season-ending knee injury four weeks ago. The Patriots switched to run-oriented attack and passed on only six of their 66 plays from scrimmage Friday evening.

But that ground game kept them in the game, and their comeback effort ended only after an onside kick attempt failed in the closing seconds.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” said first-year Ardrey Kell head coach Greg Jachym. “With the injury to their quarterback, we knew they’d run a lot. And they do it very well.”

Junior running back Davion Nelson, taking a number of direct snaps, carried a staggering 40 times for 177 yards. And Shai Wheeler, converted from wide receiver to quarterback, rushed 19 times for 123 yards -- all but 11 of those in the second half.

Ardrey Kell dominated the first half, scoring on a 2-yard run by Joseph, a 12-yard pass from Joseph to Brooks Stankavage, and a 16-yard pass from Joseph to Cedric Gray.

Joseph’s third scoring toss, to Nathan Francis with 5:41 left in the third quarter, gave the Knights a 19-point lead.

“We were able to run the ball effectively in the first half, and we made some big passes,” Jachym said. “Our offense didn’t move as well in the second half.”

Independence narrowed the gap to 25-14 with 9:41 left on a 27-yard run by Wheeler and a conversion run by Trevor Bryan. The Patriots drove deep into Ardrey Kell territory in the closing minutes but had to settle for a Ryan Howe field goal with three seconds left.

Their only hope was to recover the onside kick and score on the ensuing play, but the Knights recovered the kick.

Three who mattered

Davion Nelson, Independence: He was the workhorse of the Patriot offense, rushing 40 times for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Szabo, Ardrey Kell: A senior defensive lineman, Szabo three times tackled Nelson for zero or negative yardage.

Brooks Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: Until sidelined with a leg injury in the third quarter, Stankavage powered the Knights’ attack. He rushed 12 times for 79 yards and caught a touchdown pass.

Worth mentioning

▪ Friday’s victory enabled Ardrey Kell to break the school’s single-season victory record, set by the 2014 team that finished 10-4.

▪ A scuffle broke out between players from the two teams after a tackle along the Independence sidelines with 2:14 left. No players were ejected, but each team received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Ejections could have led to the teams being barred from the rest of the playoffs.

▪ Independence is 6-3 all-time against Ardrey Kell. The Patriots won their first five meetings with the Knights, but Ardrey Kell has won three of the last four.

▪ This was the teams’ second meeting of the season. In their first encounter, on Sept. 13, Ardrey Kell once again had a tough time stopping Nelson, who rushed for 209 yards. The Knights’ Cedric Gray had 120 yards in receptions, as his team rallied from a 30-26 deficit for a 43-30 victory.

▪ Ardrey Kell’s Stankavage and lineman Nick Actis each suffered leg injuries in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game.

They said it

“We did what we needed to do. We made some big stops against their ground game.” -- Ardrey Kell head coach Greg Jachym..

What’s next?

Independence’s season is finished. Ardrey Kell visits Myers Park in the second round next week.

Independence 6 0 0 11 -- 17

Ardrey Kell 7 12 6 0 -- 25

AK -- Jared Joseph 2 run (Jackson Price kick)

I -- Davion Nelson 33 run (kick failed)

AK -- Brooks Stankavage 12 pass from Joseph (kick failed)

AK -- Cedric Gray 16 pass from Joseph (run failed)

AK -- Nathan Francis 19 pass from Joseph (run failed)

I -- Shai Wheeler 29 run (Trevor Bryan run)

I -- FG Ryan Howe 32