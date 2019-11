Prep Insider Blog Talking Preps: Coach Greiner reacts to Vance 21, Butler 0 November 16, 2019 01:35 AM

On Talking Preps, Sam Greiner has been championing Vance's state title hopes all season. He says they need shutouts. Vance got one Friday at Butler and Greiner talks about that, and Vance's chances at Mallard Creek next week