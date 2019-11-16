After ‘embarrassing’ loss to Hough, Vance shuts out Butler, aims for Mallard Creek

Vance junior linebacker Power Echols says he was embarrassed by the way his team played last week in a 42-28 loss at Hough.

This week was a different story as the Cougars’ defense dominated the game allowing only 163 yards of total offense, including 10 yards on the ground, to earn a 21-0 win at Butler in the 1st round of the 4AA state playoffs.

Vance (9-3) will now travel to Mallard Creek for a second round matchup next Friday, where they will try to avenge a 17-7 loss to the same Mavericks’ team, Sept. 27.

“We just went out and did our jobs, every man one through 11,” Echols said. “…We enjoyed it, we rowdy, we dirty, and nothing is given to us. We just have to go out and do what we do.”

While the Vance offense struggled to move the ball consistently, the Cougars came up with two big plays that were the difference in the game.

Vance scored the first points of the game on the final play of the first quarter when Stefon Thompson (Syracuse commit) burst down the right sideline for a 56-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 lead.

The second big play came on the opening play of the fourth quarter with Vance facing a 3rd-down-an 19, when the Cougars’ quarterback, Austin Grier, found tailback Joseph Morris wide open on a wheel route on a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Morris added a six-yard touchdown pass in the secind quarter.

Thompson led the Vance offense with 92 yards rushing and a touchdown on six carries, while Morris had two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Butler, who finishes the season 8-4, was led by junior quarterback Parish Metzer who went 16-for-29 passing for 153 yards.

Butler senior running back Jamal Worthy was held to 39 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Three Who Mattered

Vance senior running back Stefon Thompson, a Syracuse commit) who also plays linebacker, ran the ball only six times but had 92 yards on the ground, including a 56-yard touchdown run.

The Vance defense was dominant all night allowing only 163 yards of total offense, including only 10 yards rushing.

Butler junior quarterback, Parish Metzer, battled going 16-for-29 for 153 yards passing.

Worth Mentioning

The Vance defense held Butler running back, Jamal Worthy, one of the area’s top backs, to 39 yards on 20 carries.

Vance middle linebacker, Power Echols, seemed to be everywhere on Friday night, making tackles in the hole, in the backfield and had more than a few bonecrushing hits that make the entire crowd cringe.

Butler has played one of the toughest schedules in the state as their only losses this season were at Mallard Creek, at Myers Park and at Richmond Senior and Vance (at home), who are a combined 41-2-1 this season.

What’s Next?

Vance travels to Mallard Creek for the 2nd round of the 4AA state playoffs Friday night (Nov. 22), while Butler finishes their season 8-4.

Vance 7 7 0 7 - 21

Butler 0 0 0 0 - 0

1st Quarter

V – Stefon Thompson 56-yard run (Melvin Benitez kick)

2nd Quarter

V – Joseph Morris 6-yard run (Benitez kick)

4th Quarter

V – Morris 64-yard pass from Austin Grier (Benitez kick)

Records: Vance 9-2; Butler 8-4.