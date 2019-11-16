Gaston County power is back in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 prep football poll

Gastonia’s Hunter Huss is back in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 football poll.

The Huskies (9-2) have won four consecutive games, including Friday’s 28-21 N.C. 3A first-round playoff win against Monroe. And Huss has won eight of its past nine games.

Hunter Huss, in this week’s poll at No. 15, will host No. 14 Charlotte Catholic in a powerhouse second-round matchup Friday.

▪ Elsewhere, playoff results caused a mild shuffle in the poll, but with the second round of the N.C. playoffs coming Friday bringing some heavyweight matchups between ranked teams, next week’s poll could look drastically different.

Some second-round matchups include No. 9 Vance at No. 1 Mallard Creek; No. 5 Ardrey Kell at No. 2 Myers Park; and No. 12 Kings Mountain at No. 8 Statesville.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 10-0-1 1 2. Myers Park (4A) 11-0 2 3. Richmond Senior (4A) 11-0 3 4. Weddington (3A) 12-0 4 5. Ardrey Kell (4A) 11-1 5 6. Clover, SC (5A) 12-0 6 7. Shelby (2A) 10-1 7 8. Statesville (3A) 12-0 8 9. Vance (4A) 9-2 9 10. Boiling Springs Crest (3A) 10-2 10 11. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 11-1 13 12. Kings Mountain (3A) 10-2 14 13. Boone Watauga (3A) 11-1 15 14. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 8-3 16 15. Gastonia Huss (3A) 9-2 NR 16. Butler (4A) 8-4 11

Dropped out: Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 10-1); Also receiving consideration: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 8-3); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 8-3); Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1A, 10-2); Hough (4A, 8-4)