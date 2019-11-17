It’s time to vote for Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (11.20.19)

Voting for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week is now open.

Ryan Bayadi, Charlotte Catholic soccer: The Charlotte Catholic senior scored three of the Cougars’ five goals in two playoff wins last week to keep his team unbeaten at 24-0-2 this season.

Bayadi had one goal in Charlotte Catholic’s 3-0 win over Mount Tabor Nov. 13.

Three nights later, Bayadi scored both goals in the Cougars’ 2-0 win over Hickory in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Bayadi has 13 goals and 13 assists for Charlotte Catholic this season.

Josh Crisp, Hibriten soccer: The Panthers’ senior defender had the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Forest Hills in the 2A state quarterfinals Nov. 16.

Crisp also had two goals in Hibriten’s 6-1 win over West Iredell in the third round of the 2A state playoffs Nov. 13.

Crisp has 10 goals and six assists for Hibriten (25-1-2), who has won 21 straight games this season.

Oliver Coreas, Concord Soccer: The Spiders’ sophomore had both goals in Concord’s 2-0 victory over Watauga in 3A state quarterfinals Nov. 16.

Coreas, who has eight goals for Concord (25-1-2) this season, has helped the Spiders win 16 straight games and make the deepest playoff run in school history.

Logan Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln senior had six goals and two assists in two playoffs to help the Mustangs remain unbeaten at 26-0, advancing to the 2A West Regional finals for the first time in school history.

Gilley had four goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Newton Conover Nov. 13. Gilley, an Appalachian State commit, scored his 100th career goal on the second goal of the night in the same game.

Gilley netted two more goals and had an assist in East Lincoln’s 6-3 win over Shelby in the 2A state quarterfinal victory, Nov. 16.

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln senior had back-to-back, hat tricks (three goals) to the Mustangs to wins over Newton Conover and Shelby.

Gilley had three goals and one assist in the 7-1 win over Newton Conover, Nov. 13.

Three nights later, Gilley had three more scores in a 6-3 win over Shelby.

Gilley has 57 goals and 34 assists for the East Lincoln (26-0) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through November 17.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

