Playoff shocker! Vance upsets No. 1 Mallard Creek in 4AA football playoffs

Vance finally vanquished Mallard Creek in the biggest game played between the rivals.

The Cougars survived a relentless defensive struggle to win 13-7 Friday in the second round of the N.C. 4AA playoffs on Stefon Thompson’s 33-yard catch-and-run on fourth-and-3 with 48 seconds to play.

For a game in which points were precious, quarterback Austin Grier and Thompson cooked up the final bit of magic in the final drive, a drama-packed 81-yard march that included three fourth-down conversions.

“I couldn’t fold under pressure,” said Thompson, who took a swing pass out of the backfield and ran through a seam in Mallard Creek’s defense for the game-winner. “I actually caught the ball, executed, broke and got the score.”

Vance, which lost to I-Meck rival Mallard Creek in the regular season, turned the tables in the rematch because of its defense.

The Cougars forced three interceptions — a pair by Dylan Tucker and Jordan Harris’ pick in the end zone to shut the door on Mallard Creek.

They limited the Mavericks to 186 yards of total offense.

“We got support from the offense,” said Vance defensive coordinator Anthony Hackett, the lone holdover from previous coach Aaron Brand’s staff. “The first game, we had opportunities on the field, too, but we didn’t capitalize off it. Tonight, we wanted to make sure we executed and took advantage of all the big plays given to us.”

Defenses dominated the first half, with neither offense mounting much of an attack before Mallard Creek gained the upper hand on field position. After taking over at Vance’s 30 after a punt, the Mavericks went ahead on Quasean Holmes’ 13-yard run with 5:34 in the second quarter to go ahead 7-3. That was it for Mallard Creek’s high-powered offense as Grier took over down the stretch by extending plays with his legs and short passes to move the ball downfield.

Records: Mallard Creek 10-1-1; Vance 10-2.

Three who mattered

J.T. Whitmore: Mallard Creek defensive end was a pass-rushing machine with three sacks in the first half alone.

Quasean Holmes: Mallard Creek running back tallied the only touchdown of the first half with a 13-yarder that put the Mavericks ahead 7-3 in the second quarter.

Austin Grier: The junior quarterback survived nine sacks to lead a career-defining drive on Vance’s final possession.

Worth mentioning

▪ How good was Mallard Creek’s pass rush? The Mavericks racked up six sacks in the first half for 30 yards in losses. They finished with nine.

▪ Vance’s defense was dazzling, limiting Mallard Creek to 73 yards in the first half. The Cougars also forced an interception that Dylan Tucker returned deep into the Mavericks’ end of the field.

▪ A.J. Davis-Ingram was Mallard Creek’s top offensive target with five catches for 89 yards.

▪ Thompson’s score elicited a gasp and stunned silence from the home crowd while the Vance side of the field erupted in a different kind of stunned — the excited kind.

▪ Perhaps the most important comparison of the game was turnovers. Vance didn’t commit any while Mallard Creek had four, including a muffed punt that resulted in a Vance field goal.

They said it

“Our defense kind of carried the team all year. We knew the offense’s capability, we just didn’t want them to make any turnovers, make any penalties. We felt like if we could win the turnover battle, we’d have a chance at the end.” —Hackett

What’s next

Vance moves on to the third round of the N.C. 4AA playoffs. Mallard Creek is eliminated.

Vance 3 0 0 10 -- 13

Mallard Creek 0 7 0 0 -- 7

First quarter

V — Melvin Benitez 35-yard field goal

Second quarter

MC — Quasean Holmes 13-yard run (Seth Howell kick)

Fourth quarter

V — Benitez 22-yard field goal

V — Stefon Thompson 33-yard pass from Austin Grier (Benitez kick)