Tuesday’s girls high school basketball stars, capsules (11.19.19)

Elevator

↑Braylyn Milton, Independence: game-winning 3, from halfcourt, with 4.7 seconds left in a 42-41 win over North Mecklenburg in the season-opener for both teams. Milton finished with 21 points.

↑Mallard Creek girls: Mavericks, No. 4 in the preseason Sweet 16, whipped No. 7 Hickory RIdge 66-47. Seniors Nevaeh Brown and Lauren Walker had 15 points each for Mallard Creek. Freshman Samhya Suffern had 11 in her high school debut.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

↑Josie Hester, United Faith: had her fourth straight 30-point game in a 71-46 loss to Cabarrus Charter. Hester had 34 points and made 10-of-12 free throw attempts.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Kenzley Dunlap, Gastonia Forestview: 15 points, six steals and four assists in a 61-26 win ver East Gaston.

El Ferguson, Providence Day: career-high 22 points in a 72-19 win over SouthLake Christian. Andi Levitz added 15.

Michaela Lane, Butler: 21 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, five assists and four blocks in a 79-38 win over Hough. Butler, No. 2 in the Sweet 16, outscored Hough 48-13 in the second half.

Trinity Moreland, Vance: Moreland had 27 points, 15 rebounds for the Cougars, No. 1 in the Sweet 16. Vance beat Berry 72-43. Leah Barringer had 14 and Kyanna Morgan nine for the Cougars (1-0).

Jessie Wiles, Davidson Day: 26 points, 14 rebounds, six steals in a 45-41 win over University Christian.

Tuesday’s Girls Basketball Capsules

NO. 2 BUTLER 79, HOUGH 38

Butler 13 18 20 28 -- 79

Hough 8 16 4 9 -- 38

Butler: Michaela Lane 21, Payton Sutton 17, Ashlynn Dotson 16, Micahla Funderburk 10, Aboutaleb 7, Scott 4, Tate 2, Lane 2

Hough: Caroline Swartz 10, Nia Bell 10, Mroz 3, Frino 7, Polito 2, McElroy 4, McDonald 2

Notable: Butler was paced by Michaela Lane with 21 points, 12 rebounds 5 steals 5 assists, and 4 blocks, Payton Sutton had 17 points, 10 assists and 5 steals, Ashlynn Dotson had 16 points and 4 steals and Micahla Funderburk rounded out the double digit scorers with 10 points

NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 66, NO. 7 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 47

MC - 19 13 22 12 -- 66

HR - 10 16 12 9 -- 47

MALLARD CREEK 66 -- L.Walker 15 N. Brown 15 K.Simpson 12 S.Suffern 11 H. Doctor 8 S.Lutz 3 G.Haynes 2

HICKORY RIDGE 47 -- Hickory ridge scorers:J.Byrd 21 J.Shears 9 J.Feme 7 A.Lampe 4M. Henry 6

Notable: Senior guards Nevaeh Brown and Lauren Walker finish the game strong with 15 points. Junior Kennedy Simpson follows right behind with 12 points. Freshman Samyha Suffern makes her high school debut with 11 points.

NO. 9 PROVIDENCE DAY 72, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 19

PDS-34-21-5-12—72

Southlake 4-2-7-6—19

PROVIDENCE DAY 72 -- El Ferguson 22 Andi Levitz 15 Jordyn Latter 11 Jensen 4 Kelson 4 Godwin 2 Roper 6 Brooks 8

SOUTHLAKE 19 -- Carter 6 Cashion 6 Engel 3 Thomas 2 Thyne 2

Record: Providence Day 3-0

NO. 13 PROVIDENCE 66, EAST MECK 31

PROVIDENCE - 10 19 23 14 = 66

EAST MECK - 9 8 4 10 = 31

PHS: Nyla McGill 14, Amari Davis 14, Cameron Mulkey 9, Audrey Lytle 4, Kendall Webb 4, Eva Butler 7, Karsyn Jones 2, Madison Skinner 7, Alexis Christenbury 5,

EMHS: Staylay 11, Morris 8, Dixion 2, Stanford 3, Nelson 2, Dorin 3, Neal 2

Notes: Mcgill and Butler both with 7 assists. Davis with double/double (14 p, 11 r).

Records: Providence: 1-0

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 72, HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 41

Carmel 23 23 18 8 -- 72

Hickory Grove 8 11 12 10-- 41

CARMEL 72 — Amaya Glenn 18, Olivia Boyce 15, Ann Elizabeth Nichols 12, Jacquelyn DeJesse 11, Urso 9, Bass 3, Mendieta 2, Robinson 2

HICKORY GROVE -- Sydney Wray 17, Gracey Libby 13, Fisher 7, Lewis 2, Parker 1, Ottro 1

CHARLOTTE LATIN 42, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 38

CLS - 8 15 6 13 = 42

MCA - 8 14 10 6 = 38

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 15, Elizabeth Rose 6, Mary Schleuner 2, Mayes Fisher 13, Jacqueline Giftos 2, Sidney Paraison 4

MCA: Emily Waters 10, Lilly Reynolds 15, Ella McClain 2, Emma Phibbs 7, Lizzy Neyens 2, Hannah Sorrentino 2

Records: CLS 1 – 0 0 – 0; MCA 1 – 2; 1 – 0

HOPEWELL 84, HARDING 5

Hopewell - 31 29 14 10 - 84

Harding - 3 0 0 2 -5

Hopewell - Wall 6, A. McManus 6, L. McManus 8, Lawson 14, Caldwell 1, Ballo 8, Gibson-Blackwell 13, Craig 4, Finger 6, Moore 4, Cunningham 14

Harding - Graham 3, Williams 2

INDEPENDENCE 42, NORTH MECKLENBURG 41

N.Meck 10 5 13 13 --41

Independence 8 5 11 18 --42

NORTH MECK 41 -- Alonna Dunlap 13, Jessica Timmons 12, N.Smith 6, Farmer 4, Poole 2, Redfern 2, Henderson 2

INDEPENDENCE 42 -- B.Milton 21, Thompson 15, Anderson 4, Flynn 2

Records: Independence: 1-0; North Meck 0-1

OLYMPIC 52, MYERS PARK 48

Olympic - 13 08 14 19 52

Myers Park - 10 13 11 14 48

Olympic - Scales 9, Jihnez 5, Terry 5, Jada B. 18, Sydney H. 5, Emily Barr 10

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 16, Stehmeier 5, Wimpel 2, Nelson 4, Sule 2, Naya Clamp 13, Thompson 6

Records: Olympic 1-0; Myers Park 0-1

CABARRUS CHARTER 71, UNITED FAITH 46

United Faith 8-6-13-19 -- 46

Cabarrus Charter 9-24-20-16 -- 71

UNITED FAITH 46 -- Josie Hester 34, Madelyn Bronson 6, Paris Gharibi 2, Ashlynn Bandtlow 2, Sarah Gilbert 2

CABARRUS CHARTER 46 -- Isabella Childs 23, Amiya Jones 19, Gabrielle Tapley 13, Dominique Marle 6, Kyana Wood 3, Rasiya Jones 1

Notable: Josie Hester 34, shooting 10/12 free thrown line; Scored over 30 ppg four games in a row.

CONCORD COX MILL 54, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 36

SV 12 4 4 13 36

CM 19 11 10 14 54

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 62, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 11

CFA 15 24 14 9 - 62

Northside Christain 2 5 4 - 11

CFA - - 62, Bailey Stinson 10, Kaylan Daniels 11, Zykiah Benjamin 10, Rae Ann Lohse 4, Reagan Dickens 4, Triniti Lockhart 2, Jael Hall 14, Raven Laxander 4, Kylie Stinson 3

Northside Christian - - 11, J. King 3, K. Nolen 2, A. Phillips 6

DAVIDSON DAY 45, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41 (OT)

Davidson 12 9 7 9 8 -- 45

Cannon 16 6 8 7 4-- 41

DAVIDSON DAY 45 -- Jessie Wiles 26, Jaden Graham 19, Schuyler Moore 2

UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 41 -- Sophie Deese 15, Ally Deese 11, Lizzie Sain 8, Macy Cannon 4, Halle Disney 3,

Notable: With Mallorie Haines still injured Jessie Wiles and Jaden Graham stepped up to lead the Lady Patriots to victory over University Christian School. Wiles had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 6 steals, while Graham added 19 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals. Hannah Higbea and Yan Yu Xie played key roles defensively notching 8 and 4 steals respectively.

GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 61, EAST GASTON 26

Forestview 16 14 10 21 61

East Gaston 5 8 10 3 26

FORESTVIEW 61 -- Kenzley Dunlap 15, Kianna Robinson 14, Egypt Wilson 10, J. Vazquez 8, D. Miller 5, Byrd 3, Jacobs 2, Bolton 2, Jurs 2

Notable: Jimena Vazquez 10 rebs and 7 blocks; Kenzley Dunlap 4 asst. 6 steals

EAST GASTON 26 -- AJ Price 10, Congrector 4, Byrd 3, Locklear 3, Usher 2, Spencer 2, Smith 2

Records: Forestview 1-0 and travels to Bessemer City on Thursday.

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 43, NORTH GASTON 36

LNC 16 14 4 9 -- 43

North Gaston 3 15 8 12 -- 36

LNC 43 – Kailyn Kilpatrick 12, Marissa Sorvillo 8, Kristy Seifert 7, Ella Peplinski 7, Jade Taylor 6, Jill Villanti 3

North Gaston 36 – Dorianna Good 23