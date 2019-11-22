Myers Park, Maye overcome slow start, roll past Ardrey Kell 48-7

Myers Park Mustangs defensive tackle Andrew Bookman, right, chases after Ardrey Kell Knights quarterback Jared Joseph, left, during second quarter action at Myers Park High School on Friday, November 22, 2019. The teams are competing in second round action of the NCHSAA playoffs. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Myers Park offense got off to an uncharacteristically slow start with Mustangs’ junior quarterback Drake Maye fumbling on the first play from scrimmage and throwing an interception on his team’s third possession.

But Maye and the Myers Park scored on the next six consecutive drives spanning the first, second and third quarters to turn a 7-0 lead into a 48-7 rout of Ardrey Kell in the second round of the 4AA state playoffs.

Maye led the aerial assault by going 22-for-30 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Myers Park senior wide receiver, Mushin Muhammad was also big with six catches for 136 yards and two scores.

Myers Park senior running back Tim Newman also contributed with 71 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Myers Park (12-0) will travel to Richmond Senior (12-0) Friday night for a 4AA West quarterfinal showdown.

“We got off to a slow start for us,” Maye admitted. “But this game is all about how you handle adversity. We came back, got on a roll, and put some points on the board. We know we are going to score a lot of points. That makes it tough on whoever we’re playing.”

Ardrey Kell (11-2), which had won 11 straight games coming into the game, showed some life early with a 12-play, 80-yard drive, capped by 1-yard Kaci Seegars’ touchdown run to cut the lead to 13-7 with 9:41 left in the second quarter.

But Myers Park scored 35 unanswered points to put the game away.

The Knights were led by senior quarterback Jared Joseph, who was 15-for-40 for 161 yards passing, while fellow senior, Michael Hetzel had five catches for 67 yards receiving.

Three who mattered

Drake Maye, Myers Park: The Alabama commit lit it up again, going 22-for-30 for 318 yards passing and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 47 yards and another score.

Muhsin Muhammad, Myers Park: The Texas A&M commit came up with several big catches when the Mustangs needed it most, tallying six catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL Films: A NFL Films’ crew was on hand Friday night to get tape of Myers Park assistant coach Josh McCown, who is also the Philadelphia Eagles’ backup quarterback. McCown splits his time each week with the Eagles and the Myers Park football team.

Worth mentioning

▪ The Myers Park offense is going to be hard to beat as the Mustangs average 52 points per game, which put constant pressure on their opponents to match their high-powered attack.

Meanwhile, the Myers Park defense is tough to score on allowing only eight points per contest.

▪ Ardrey Kell lost its season opener to defending 3AA state champion Weddington (Aug. 24), then won 11 straight games before ending its season with a loss to Myers Park.

What’s next?

Myers Park, the No. 4-seed, now travels to undefeated, Richmond Senior (12-0), the No. 1 seed.

Records: Myers Park 12-0; Ardrey Kell 11-2.

Score By Quarter

Ardrey Kell 0 7 0 0 — 7

Myers Park 13 14 21 0 — 48

Scoring summary

1st Quarter

MP —Drake Maye 10-yard run (Dennis kick)

MP — Muhsin Muhammad 13-yard pass from Maye (run failed)

2nd Quarter

AK — Kaci Seegars 1-yard run (Jackson Price kick)

MP — Muhammad 26-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP — Tim Newman 1-yard run (Dennis kick)

3rd Quarter

MP – Porter Rooks 6-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP – K’Daron Redfearn 1-yard run (Dennis kick)

MP – Jacob Newman 8-yard run (Dennis kick)