Why leave a state championship team? ACC recruit finds ‘home’ at Mallard Creek
In some ways, it’s as if Nevaeh Brown has come home.
She helped lead Davidson Day to an independent schools’ state basketball championship last season and played for Central Cabarrus High the year before that.
Now Brown is a key part of the Mallard Creek High team, ranked fourth in the Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 poll, that will host No. 2 Butler in an early-season showdown Thursday night at 6.
And her new teammates are, in many cases, old friends.
“Here at Mallard Creek, she’s playing on a team with several girls from her neighborhood,” Mavericks’ coach Clarence Johnson said. “She grew up with Lauren Walker. These are her friends.”
Brown, a 5-8 senior guard who has committed to Wake Forest, says the move to Mallard Creek has been seamless.
“I’ve played ball with some of these girls for years,” she said. “And we got to know one another during summer camp. There haven’t been any problems fitting in.”
“Besides,” Brown added, “I try to be encouraging with my teammates. When you’re encouraging others, there won’t be any problems”
Brown averaged more than 16 points a game last season at Davidson Day and scored 14 Tuesday night when the Mavericks opened their season with a 66-47 victory at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.
Scouting reports point to Brown’s accurate shooting, including from 3-point range, and her ball-handling skills.
“She also gives us experience,” said Johnson, whose rotation includes several underclassmen. “She played for a team that won a state championship. That’s something we always aim for at Mallard Creek.”
Add her to a team with players like Walker, who scored 15 against Hickory Ridge, and 6-1 junior Kennedy Simpson, and you have a potential powerhouse.
Thursday night, they’ll face a Butler team that opened with a 79-38 trouncing of Hough. The Bulldogs are led by seniors Michaela Lane, who scored 21 against Hough, Ashlynn Dotson and Payton Sutton.
“That Butler game is always a battle,” Johnson said. “They have a really good women’s basketball program there, and we know it will be a tough game.”
Brown said that beyond scoring, passing and defense, she has another key role this season.
“I don’t feel like I have to do the scoring,” she said. “I want to be a leader. I want to help people get to where they need to be. That’s going to be important for me this year.”
“I actually feel a bit of pressure, but that’s good,” Brown added. “Mallard Creek is always a good program, and people expect us to do well.
“Next year, I’ll be playing in the ACC. So this is something I should get used to.”
