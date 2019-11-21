Why leave a state championship team? ACC recruit finds ‘home’ at Mallard Creek

In some ways, it’s as if Nevaeh Brown has come home.

She helped lead Davidson Day to an independent schools’ state basketball championship last season and played for Central Cabarrus High the year before that.

Now Brown is a key part of the Mallard Creek High team, ranked fourth in the Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 poll, that will host No. 2 Butler in an early-season showdown Thursday night at 6.

And her new teammates are, in many cases, old friends.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Here at Mallard Creek, she’s playing on a team with several girls from her neighborhood,” Mavericks’ coach Clarence Johnson said. “She grew up with Lauren Walker. These are her friends.”

Brown, a 5-8 senior guard who has committed to Wake Forest, says the move to Mallard Creek has been seamless.

“I’ve played ball with some of these girls for years,” she said. “And we got to know one another during summer camp. There haven’t been any problems fitting in.”

“Besides,” Brown added, “I try to be encouraging with my teammates. When you’re encouraging others, there won’t be any problems”

Brown averaged more than 16 points a game last season at Davidson Day and scored 14 Tuesday night when the Mavericks opened their season with a 66-47 victory at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

Scouting reports point to Brown’s accurate shooting, including from 3-point range, and her ball-handling skills.

“She also gives us experience,” said Johnson, whose rotation includes several underclassmen. “She played for a team that won a state championship. That’s something we always aim for at Mallard Creek.”

Add her to a team with players like Walker, who scored 15 against Hickory Ridge, and 6-1 junior Kennedy Simpson, and you have a potential powerhouse.

Thursday night, they’ll face a Butler team that opened with a 79-38 trouncing of Hough. The Bulldogs are led by seniors Michaela Lane, who scored 21 against Hough, Ashlynn Dotson and Payton Sutton.

“That Butler game is always a battle,” Johnson said. “They have a really good women’s basketball program there, and we know it will be a tough game.”

Brown said that beyond scoring, passing and defense, she has another key role this season.

“I don’t feel like I have to do the scoring,” she said. “I want to be a leader. I want to help people get to where they need to be. That’s going to be important for me this year.”

“I actually feel a bit of pressure, but that’s good,” Brown added. “Mallard Creek is always a good program, and people expect us to do well.

“Next year, I’ll be playing in the ACC. So this is something I should get used to.”

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Friday’s high school basketball schedule

Queen City Extravaganza

(at Northside Christian)

Hickory Moravian Prep regional team vs. Davidson Day, 7 (boys)

Independence vs. Northside Christian, 8:30 (boys)

Phenom Hoops Gate City Classic (Boys)

(at Greensboro Day)

(games involving area teams)

Carmel Christian vs. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, 6

Concord Cannon School vs. Greensboro Day, 7:30

Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hickory Moravian Prep national team, 9

Nonconference

Albemarle at Concord Covenant Classical (boys)

Boone Watauga at Avery County

Cabarrus Charter at Bradford Prep

Christ the King at Hilton Head Prep (boys)

Christ the King at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (girls)

Claremont Bunker Hill at Hickory St. Stephens

Community School of Davidson at Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter

Concord at Charlotte Country Day

Concord Carolina International at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day

Concord Cox Mill at Weddington

East Burke at West Lincoln

East Gaston at North Gaston

Forest City Chase at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Monroe Parkwood

Matthews Christian at Statesville Southview Christian

Monroe Central Academy at Lincoln Charter

Monroe Union Academy at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Mooresville Woodlawn School at Henderson Crossroads Christian

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Newton-Conover at Hopewell

North Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

North Iredell at Alexander Central

North Rowan at Kannapolis Brown (girls)

Northwest Cabarrus at Myers Park

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

South Iredell at Lake Norman

Southern Pines O’Neal School at Statesville Christian

Southlake Christian at Gaston Day

South Rowan at East Rowan

Statesville at Mooresville

Sugar Creek Charter at Queens Grant Charter

Wake Christian at Covenant Dayk

West Caldwell at South Caldwell

West Wilkes at West Iredell

South Carolina nonconference

Rock Hill in Battle of the Bluff (girls)

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at York Lake Pointe Academy