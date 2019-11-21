Here are our picks for Friday’s high school football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jr. Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 6-1 6-1 5-2 5-2 6-1 Season total 66-22 70-18 66-22 65-23 65-23 Ardrey Kell at Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Vance at Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Kannapolis Brown at Watauga Watauga Watauga A.L. Brown Watauga Watauga Charlotte Catholic at Gastonia Huss Catholic Catholic Catholic Catholic Catholic Kings Mountain at Statesville Kings Mtn. Statesville Kings Mtn. Statesville Kings Mtn. Maiden at Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby Dorman at Clover Clover Dorman Clover Clover Clover