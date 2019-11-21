Prep Insider Blog
Here are our picks for Friday’s high school football games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz Jr.
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
6-1
6-1
5-2
5-2
6-1
Season total
66-22
70-18
66-22
65-23
65-23
Ardrey Kell
at Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Vance
at Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Kannapolis Brown
at Watauga
Watauga
Watauga
A.L. Brown
Watauga
Watauga
Charlotte Catholic
at Gastonia Huss
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Kings Mountain
at Statesville
Kings Mtn.
Statesville
Kings Mtn.
Statesville
Kings Mtn.
Maiden
at Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Dorman
at Clover
Clover
Dorman
Clover
Clover
Clover
