Here are our picks for Friday’s high school football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz Jr.

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

6-1

6-1

5-2

5-2

6-1

Season total

66-22

70-18

66-22

65-23

65-23

Ardrey Kell

at Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Vance

at Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Kannapolis Brown

at Watauga

Watauga

Watauga

A.L. Brown

Watauga

Watauga

Charlotte Catholic

at Gastonia Huss

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Kings Mountain

at Statesville

Kings Mtn.

Statesville

Kings Mtn.

Statesville

Kings Mtn.

Maiden

at Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Dorman

at Clover

Clover

Dorman

Clover

Clover

Clover

