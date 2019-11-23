Charlotte Catholic boys stunned in loss to Walter M. Williams in 3A soccer state final

Call Saturday’s 3A soccer championship whatever you want: an epic, a thriller, a heart-stopper. It was all of that and more. Charlotte Catholic just came out on the wrong side of it.

In one of the craziest title matches in recent history, the Walter M. Williams Bulldogs erased a two-goal deficit in the last five minutes of the second half en route to a 3-2 upset win in overtime over the Cougars, who entered the game undefeated.

“2-0 is the most dangerous score in soccer,” Catholic coach Oscar del Pino said. “It feels like a huge lead, but you’re always one goal from having the game turn to chaos. That’s pretty much what happened.”

The first half was more exciting than it looked on paper. The Cougars and Bulldogs combined for 14 shots and plenty of near misses, but they still entered halftime deadlocked at 0-0 at a rainy, chilly Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

A minute into the second half, Catholic struck first. Andrew Kanney, a junior forward, chipped in a soft shot from the left side of the box. Seven minutes later, his teammate, Jackson Kirsch, tapped in an easy shot off a back-heel flick pass from Patrick Fenton.

At the 51st minute, the Cougars had a 2-0 lead — the blowout, at that point, seemed on.

An unreal end to the second half soon changed that. WIlliams came tantalizingly close to a goal, again and again, but didn’t convert until the final five minutes — when Dallin Vandre, a senior midfielder, scored in the 76th minute to cut his team’s deficit to 2-1.

That goal, Vandre said, “brought life” to a Bulldogs team that has faced its fair share of deficits this season. Enough life to set up one final chance to equalize: a corner kick with 40 seconds left.

Brennan Lagana sent in the ball, a Catholic defender whiffed on a clearance and Jorge Alfaro snuck a low shot past Catholic goalie Bennett Lowder. Tie score.

“These kids, they just never give up,” Williams coach Jeremy Krist said. “That’s heart right there.”

After a stunning end to regulation, neither team did much in the first 10-minute overtime period until — literally — the final seconds.

After a Catholic clearance, Williams midfielder Ramiro Vera controlled the ball in stride, shook a defender and ripped an unfathomable shot from deep in the 90th minute. He couldn’t have placed it any better.

The ball dropped in right above the outstretched arms of Catholic’s 6-1 goalie, Bennett Lowder, and madness ensued. Vera ripped off his jersey, revealing an undershirt, and ran around in pure joy and shock as teammates swarmed him.

“We didn’t come back for nothing,” Vandre said.

Del Pino said the match slowly got away from his team “emotionally.” That much was evident in a mostly unproductive second overtime period, where Catholic mustered one good chance on a corner but not much else.

The postgame scene of Williams’ 3-2 win was quite the contrast. The Bulldogs danced, hugged and cried tears of joy, while the Cougars sat on the field, heads in their jerseys.

All season, they’d hung their hat on getting back to this stage after an early playoff loss to A.C. Reynolds last season. And they were five minutes away from their first national championship since 2011. But, as del Pino said, winning soccer teams keep it up for 80 minutes. Not 75.

“Sometimes the chips fall your way,” he said. “Sometimes they don’t.”

Three who mattered

Ramiro Vera, Williams: The senior’s overtime game-winner was, simply put, absurd. He also placed a number of good free kicks and manned the midfield well. Vera was later named the match’s MVP.

Jorge Alfaro, Williams: He kept his team alive with an improbable goal in the final minute to tie things at 2-2. Alfaro had a bit of space on the equalizer, but the shot and its angle were by no means easy.

Jackson Kirsch, Charlotte Catholic: His goal put the Cougars up 2-0 early in the second half.

Worth noting

There was a scary second-half collision when Williams’ Vandre slid for a ball and collided with Lowder, the Catholic goalie. Both players stayed down for a few minutes before getting up. Vandre was given a yellow card, and Lowder subbed out briefly before returning.

Seniors Lagana and Alfaro both finished the 2019 season with over 100 points each for Williams.

Catholic dropped to 7-10 all time in 17 NCHSAA state championship appearances.

Scoring summary

45’ – CC Andrew Kanney goal, unassisted

51’ – CC Jackson Kirsch goal, assisted by Patrick Fenton

76’ – W Dallin Vandre goal, assisted by Brennan Lagana

80’ – W Jorge Alfaro goal, assisted by Brennan Lagana

90’ – W Ramiro Vera goal, unassisted