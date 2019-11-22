Dates, times set for high school soccer championship matches

East Lincoln’s bid for a perfect season in boys’ soccer will kick off this weekend’s schedule of state championship matches at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has announced dates and times for the four state finals matches, and the opener will be at 7 p.m. Friday, with East Lincoln facing Dixon for the 2A crown.

The other three championship matches -- including traditional powers like Charlotte Catholic, Wake Forest’s Franklin Academy, and Wake Forest and newcomers like Christ the King -- will take place Saturday.

All matches will be at Koka Booth Stadium in the soccer complex.

The schedule:

2A: East Lincoln (27-0) vs. Dixon (24-1-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

4A: Wake Forest (20-1-2) vs. Winston-Salem Reynolds (19-2-1), 11 a.m. Saturday.

3A: Charlotte Catholic (25-0-2) vs. Burlington Williams (25-3), 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

1A: Huntersville Christ the King Catholic (18-5-1) vs. Wake Forest Franklin Academy (24-2), 6 p.m. Saturday.

East Lincoln gained a berth in the finals Tuesday night with its 5-1 romp over Lenoir Hibriten in the Western Regional finals. Logan and Chase Gilley, twins who led the Mustangs in scoring this season, accounted for three goals, with Logan scoring twice.

Dixon beat Kill Devil Hills First Flight 3-2 in the East final, with Benjy Ames scoring on a penalty kick with 15 minutes left for the game-winner.

Wake Forest blanked top-seeded Holly Springs 3-0 in the East final, behind two goals and an assist from Chris Guccio. R.J. Reynolds, the West’s No. 1 seed, edged Northwest Guilford 2-1. Pler Reh scored the game-winning goal with four minutes to play.

Charlotte Catholic, with only a pair of ties blemishing an otherwise-perfect record, captured the West 3A title as the No. 1 seed, blanking Concord 3-0. In the East, third-seeded Burlington Williams upset top seed Jacksonville 3-2. Brennan Lagan scored two goals, including the game-winner.

Christ the King reached the state finals as West champ in its first year as an N.C. High School Athletic Association member. The school was created a few years ago due to growth at Charlotte Catholic. The Crusaders won 1-0 at Mount Airy. The East 1A champ, top-seeded Franklin Academy, edged Raleigh Charter 4-3, behind Mateo Espinoza’s game-winning goal.

