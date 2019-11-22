Friday’s top high school football performers (11.22.19)







Drake Maye, Myers Park: 22-of-30 for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Ardrey Kell in the second round of the NCHSAA 4AA playoffs. Maye also had a 10-yard scoring run.

Muhsin Muhammad, Myers Park: six catches for 136 yards, two touchdowns against Ardrey Kell.

Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic: 24 carries, 170 yards, two touchdowns in a 34-20 second-round win at Gastonia Huss. Teammate Jimmy Brewer ran 17 times for 78 yards and two scores.

Will Shipley, Weddington: sparked 56-6 win over Winston-Salem Parkland Friday with 13 carries for 205 yards and three scores. He also caught two passes for 60 yards.