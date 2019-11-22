Catholic’s run to soccer finals started in last year’s disappointment

Oscar del Pino usually takes a break when boys’ high school soccer season ends.

He enjoys the holiday season, spends more time with his family, and recharges for the next season.

But not last November. Not after his Charlotte Catholic team, loaded with talented juniors and top-seeded in the West, outshot Asheville Reynolds badly but lost 1-0 in the second round of the playoffs.

“The very next day, I started laying out a team plan,” says del Pino, in his 12th season as coach of the Cougars. “The players wanted to meet, so we met around the holidays. They talked about doing things differently.”

Stung by that upset loss, Charlotte Catholic has compiled a 25-0-2 record and will face Burlington Williams (25-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the 3A state championship.

Also taking place Saturday are the finals in 1A, featuring Christ the King -- the school opened to alleviate crowding at Charlotte Catholic, and 4A.

The 2A final, between unbeaten East Lincoln (27-0) and Dixon (24-1-1), was to be played at 7 p.m. Friday.

All state championship matches are at Koka Booth Stadium, in the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

This Charlotte Catholic team has been three years in the making. Many of the 18 seniors on the 31-player roster began playing for the Cougars are sophomores. That group includes leading scorers Patrick Fenton (26 goals, 62 points) and Ryan Bayardi (13 goals, 39 points) and goalkeeper Bennett Lowder (13 goals allowed in 25 matches).

Del Pino coached the Cougars to the state championship in his first season, 2008, but Charlotte Catholic has not won a state title since and hasn’t reached the finals since 2011 -- despite having the reputation as one of North Carolina’s premier soccer programs.

“That’s what makes something like this so important,” del Pino says of reaching the finals. “What the players decided to do last winter has culminated in this.”

He says the 2019 team sometimes has been compared to the 2014 squad that went 21-3-1 and lost a four-overtime quarterfinal match to Hough. That team was led by Brendan McDonough, who went on to a successful career at Georgetown University and in Major League Soccer.

“But this team is different,” del Pino says. “The core of this group started with us as sophomores and has worked together. We can play various styles, and different people have stepped forward when we need them.”

Del Pino says the Cougars will be working to stop Williams’ top two players -- Brennan Lagana (115 points) and Jorge Alfaro (114). Nobody on the Charlotte Catholic roster has more than 62 points.

“It’s kind of hard to ignore two 100-point performers,” he says.

But he adds that the Cougars will present a balanced attack, and that keying on Fenton isn’t always a successful strategy.

“It seems like anytime we’ve needed help this season, someone else has stepped up,” he says.

1A finals: Christ the King (18-5-1), in its first season as an N.C. High School Athletic Association member, faces perennial soccer powerhouse Wake Forest Franklin Academy at 6 p.m.

4A finals: The 11 a.m. match between Winston-Salem Reynolds (19-2-1) and Wake Forest (20-1-2) will decide the championship.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle