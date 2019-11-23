Charlotte Catholic beats Hunter Huss on road to advance in 3A football playoffs

Charlotte Catholic’s methodical approach on offense worked once again on Friday, as the Cougars secured a 34-20 playoff road win against the Hunter Huss Huskies.

With the win, Charlotte Catholic moves on to the third round of the 3A state playoffs to play West Rowan at home. Hunter Huss finishes the season with a 9-3 record.

Although the Cougars pulled away in the end, they seemed to be stuck in neutral to start the game. After Jimmy Brewer put Catholic up early in the first quarter with a 1-yard run, Hunter Huss was making a statement that this wasn’t going to be easy for Catholic.

Malik Corry returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for the score and quarterback Zo Wallace sneaked in from a yard out to make it 13-6 going into the second quarter.

But like he did last game against Forestview and for most of the season, Catholic running back Paul Neel carried his team to victory. Neel found the end zone from 18 yards and 7yards out to push Catholic ahead 20-13 going into halftime. The biggest momentum swing came in the third quarter though.

Catholic took the second-half kickoff and moved the ball methodically down the field, alternating big gains from Neel and Brewer. Brewer capped off the nearly six-minute drive with a 1-yard plunge in the end zone that put Catholic up 27-13. The drive was the real difference-maker in this game.

In the fourth quarter, Catholic quarterback Harrison Barnett found wide Adam Frank on a 5-yard touchdown pass to widen the lead to 34-13.

Wallace paced the Hunter Huss offense all night and scored the game’s final touchdown on a 4-yard pass to Luis Echeveria.

After the game, Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz complimented his team on how well they have adjusted and gotten better after starting the season 2-3.

“Early in the season, we got our confidence shaken against some of the competition we played,” he said. “But we found out who were and we corrected those mistakes. Since the Weddington game, we recommitted to do what we do. We are very good up front and have a great group of running backs. It just took us some time to get adjusted and figure out what our strengths are.”

RECORDS: Charlotte Catholic (9-3); Gastonia Hunter Huss (9-3)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic: The junior running back carried the Cougars to victory once again, running for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Jimmy Brewer, Charlotte Catholic: The sophomore running back helped contribute on the ground as well, running for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Zo Wallace, Hunter Huss: The senior quarterback was a dual threat in his high school football finale, throwing for 79 yards and a touchdown while running for 42 yards.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Lamagea McDowell couldn’t find any running room against his old Cougar teammates, finishing with less than 10 yards on the ground.

▪ The Cougars defense was phenomenal once again, only allowing 13 points. Huss returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the first quarter, but it was tough sledding for the Huss offense after that.

▪ Charlotte Catholic has now won seven straight games since starting 2-3. The loss against Catholic snapped a four-game winning streak for Huss.

THEY SAID IT

“We thought that kid (Paul Neel) was special since his freshman year. Paul has great vision and he’s a tough kid. He can read the hole and cutback. I just think he is one of the top backs in the area.” — Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz talking about running back Paul Neel

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

CC — Jimmy Brewer 1 run (kick failed)

HH — Malik Corry 70 kick off return (Luis Echeveria kick)

HH — Zo Wallace 1 run (2-point run failed)

2nd Quarter

CC — Paul Neel 18 run (Cole Knapp kick)

CC — Neel 7 run (Knapp kick)

3rd Quarter

CC — Brewer 1 run (Knapp kick)

4th Quarter

CC - Adam Frank 5 pass from Harrison Barnett (Knapp kick)

HH - Luis Echeveria 4 pass from Zo Wallace (Echeveria kick)