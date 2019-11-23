It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer prep football player of the week (11.28.19)

It’s time to vote on the Observer’s high school football player of the week.

This week’s nominees

Jaiden Bond, Boone Watauga: ran 14 times for 259 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-27 second round win over Kannapolis Brown.

Jaheim Covington, Richmond Senior: Former Observer football player of the week ran 12 times for 202 yards in a 36-27 win over Hough. His 95-yard score late in the third quarter with his team up 23-21 proved to be the difference.

Anderson Castle, Boone Watauga: Castle ran 28 times for 252 yards and five touchdowns in the win over Kannapolis Brown.

Austin Grier, Vance: despite being sacked nine times by Mallard Creek, Grier directed an 81-yard game-winning drive in Friday’s stunning 13-7 upset. Grier and the Cougars converted three fourth down attempts on the drive, including the final one, when Grier hit Stefon Thompson with a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Jalen Houston, West Rowan: ran 35 times for 278 yards and five touchdowns as the Falcons, a No. 9 seed in the 3A playoffs, upset No. 1 Boiling Springs Crest 35-30

Jaylin Lane, Clover: Caught 15 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 Upper State 5A semifinal loss to No. 1 seed Dorman. Clover QB Gabe Carroll completed 28-of-41 passes for 409 yards and four scores.

Muhsin Muhammad, Myers Park: caught seven passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Ardrey Kell Friday.

Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic: Ran 24 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 win at Gastonia Huss.

Kujuan Pryor, Lawndale Burns: Ran 42 times for 413 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-35 win over Lenoir Hibriten. That ties for the 26th most rushing yards in a single game by an NCHSAA athlete and is second in Cleveland County history. Boiling Springs’ Crest star Josh Brown ran for 428 yards against Morganton Freedom in 2000.

Will Shipley, Weddington: sparked 56-6 win over Winston-Salem Parkland Friday with 13 carries for 205 yards and three scores. He also caught two passes for 60 yards.

