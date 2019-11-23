Who were Saturday’s high school basketball stars? We’ve got scores, results and capsules

Elevator

↑United Faith: Falcons off to hot start at 5-0 after Saturday’s 60-54 win over Durham Mount Zion.

↑Marcus Magness, West Charlotte: “Snoop,” as his friends call him, was a role player on a state championship finalist last season. So far this year, Snoop is a star. The sophomore point guard is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals for the Lions (2-0). He’s also making 50 percent of his shot attempts.

↑Davidson Day: Patriots, No. 6 in the Sweet 16, stayed unbeaten (5-0) with Saturday’s 49-43 win over No. 7 Independence (2-2) at the Queen City Extravaganza at Northside Christian. Davidson Day held the Patriots to just two points in the second quarter.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

↑Vance girls’ balance: No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, the Cougars beat Davidson Day 56-8 Saturday and got big performances from Leah Barrington (16P, 4R, 2A, 2S), Trinity Moreland (12P, 5R, 1S, 2B), Amhiya Mooreland (12P, 4R, 2S, 2B) and Imani Washington (9P, 2R).

Quick Links

New teams in boys, girls Sweet 16 polls

Friday’s prep basketball scores, stars

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Knoah Carver, Charlotte Country Day: 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 92-66 win over Wake Christian.

Will Coble, Davidson Day: senior had 14 points, six rebounds, two steals in the Independence win.

Robert Dillingham, Lincolnton Combine Academy: Perhaps the state’s top freshman, Dillingham had a game-high 26 points in a 77-64 win over Henderson Collegiate at the Phenom Hoops/Gate City Classic at Greensboro Day. Dillingham made 8-of-12 shots, including 5-of-8 3-point attempts. He played 19 of 32 minutes.

DJ Nix, Concord Cannon: 24 points, 14 rebounds in a 74-73 loss to Piedmont Classical in the Gate City Classic in Greensboro.

Cedric Patterson, United Faith: 20 points, eight assists, six rebounds against United Faith.

Saturday’s Boys Capsules

PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 74, NO. 2 CONCORD CANNON 73

Cannon 20 20 19 14 -- 73

Piedmont 18 17 20 19 -- 74

CANNON SCHOOL 73 -- Jaden Bradley 15, Elijah Ormiston 11, Jaylen Dibble 10, Moss 9, DJ Nix 24, Rolle 2, Eklund 2

PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 74 -- Joyner 8, Jamarii Thomas 16, Trent McIntyre 14, Jalen Joiner 10, Miller 6, Poindexter 8, Brown 3, Farrish 4, Bynum 3, Vincent 2

Notable: Nix had 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

NO. 6 DAVIDSON DAY 49, NO. 7 INDEPENDENCE 43

Davidson Day 14 8 14 13--49

Independence 16 2 12 13--43

Davidson Day 49 -- Alfino 6, Thradgill 3, Breunig 2, C Huntley 14, Brazil 8, W Coble 16

Independence 43 -- Bodrick 6, Anthony Allen 13, Verdier 8, Miller 5, Givens 8, Hinton 3

Notables : Anthony Allen 13 points, 5 rebounds, & 1 assist

HOLLY SPRING 54, NO. 8 CARMEL CHRISTIAN 52 OT

CCS: 8 14 14 14 2 52

HS: 10 15 7 14 4 54

CCS: Bean 2, Hunter 6, Ben Burnham 15, Gray 2, Kenny Gwynn 11, Bynum 4, Justin Taylor 12

HS: Marcus Elliott 15, Robertson 8, Dante Kiesenhofer 19, Williams 2, Kaleb Scott 10

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 92, WAKE CHRISTIAN 66

Country Day 20 27 22 23 – 92

Wake Christian 17 14 22 13 – 66

Country Day (92) Knoah Carver 25, Jackson Krisko 15, Luke Gardner 10, Cherry 9, Alessi 8, Ray 7, Erwin 6, Mitchell 5, McKay 3, Hicks 2, Mermans 2

Wake Christian (66) David Cass 23, Micah Worsley 23, Colton Tew 17, Allgood 2, Dudley 1

CCDS Notable: Knoah Carver 25pts., 8rebs., 8ast., 2stl.; Jackson Krisko 15pts., 5rebs.; Luke Gardner 10pts., 5ast.

Records: Country Day 3-2; Wake Christian 0-2

GREENSBORO DAY 66, COVENANT DAY 48

Covenant Day 9 12 12 15 -- 48

Greensboro Day 20 16 20 10 -- 66

COVENANT DAY 48 -- Holloway 6, Dahlberg 4, Hamidou Sidibe 14, Thomas Hailey 16, Anderson 2, Serra 2, Nelson 2, Ufochukwu 2

GREENSBORO DAY 66 -- Cam Hayes 14, Brock Williams 12, Carson McCorkle 15, Pierce 7, Harris 7, Trevey 6, Young 5

LINCOLNTON COMBINE ACADEMY 77, HENDERSON COLLEGIATE 64

Henderson 14 17 12 21 -- 64

Combine 18 27 22 10 -- 77

HENDERSON 64 -- JaQuaveon Venable 11, Kalib Matthews 18, Waverly 9, Akhiris Holden 11, Davon Allen 10, Evans 5

COMBINE 77 -- Jalen Hood-Schifino 11, Blakeney 5, Wilson 8, Kris Robinson 13, Owens 2, Miller 2, Robert Dillingham 26, Frost 2, Thornton 2, Rubio 2, Grant 4

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 63, NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 46

MCA 7 22 16 18 = 63

NRCA 11 15 10 10 = 46

Metrolina - Harold 18, Bellew 13. Johnson 10, Patterson 7, Crumbie 6, Owens 5, Andersen 2, Brockmann 2

Notes: Jr. Blake Harold 18pts (4 threes), 5rbs; Sr. Nate Bellew 13pts, 2rbs, 2asts; Jr. Camden Johnson 10pts, 5rbs, 2asts;

Metrolina Christian 2-3 (0-1) plays at Concord First Assembly on Tuesday, November 26th at 7pm.

UNITED FAITH 60, MT ZION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 54

United Faith 8 14 18 11 9 = 60

Mt. Zion Christian Academy 16 7 12 16 3 = 54

UNITED FAITH 60 -- Cedric Patterson 20, Josh Massey 17, Quinton Scheuermann 9, Mike Dudley II 6, Anjay Cortez 4, LJ Johnson 2, Charlie Hester 2

MT. ZION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 54 -- D. Finney 30, K. Leach 8, A. Dawkins 6, K. Simon-Ceasar 5, R. Leach 5

Notes: Cedric Patterson 20pts 8ast 6rebs | Quinton Scheuermann 9pts 10rebs 3blks | Anjay Cortez 10rebs 4blks

Record: United Faith 5-0

Next Game: Tuesday, November 26 at Charlotte Country Day School

Saturday’s Girls Capsules

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 64, WAKE CHRISTIAN 13

Wake Christian 0 0 13 0 –13

Country Day 35 17 9 3 – 64

WC (13) Schnerman 3, Corona 2, Mills 2, Woods 2, Stewart-Collins 2, Horne 2

CD(64) Laila Hankerson 21, Kennedy Grier 15, Waters 9, Ingram 7, Rucker 6, Sasz 2, Rixham 2, , O’Neil 1, Batten 1

Records WC 0-3 CD 4-1

DURHAM MOUNT ZION 73, UNITED FAITH 8

Mt. Zion 28 34 14 12 - 93

United Faith 2 0 3 3 - 8

MT ZION 93 - S. Brown 25, A. Ambrozink 16, M. Czescik 15, R. Hazell 10 K. Cuin 10 M. Lawrence 4, J. Riggsbee 4

UNITED FAITH 8 -- Josie Hester 6, Rylee Riggs 2

Late Friday

NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 82, BERRY 71

North Meck 20 20 21 21 82

Berry 16 14 23 18 71

North Meck : Trayden Williams 23 Tristan Maxwell 19 Shamann Artis 17 Jeremy Gregory 10 Gates 8 Waters 2 Crawford 2 Ford 1

Berry : M. Brown 19 Best 14 A. Jones 13 C Jones 10 Gladden 8 Calloway 4 Dulin 3

Records: North Mecklenburg 2-0; Berry 1-2

Monday’s Schedule

Brad Thompson Shootout

(at Indian Trail Porter Ridge)

Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont (girls), 3:45

Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont (boys), 5:15

Kannapolis Brown vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (girls), 6:45

Kannapolis Brown vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (boys), 8:15

Milltown Classic

(at Fort Mill Nation Ford)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (boys), 5

Monroe Parkwood vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (girls), 5

Fort Mill vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (boys), 6:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill (boys), 6:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill (girls), 8

Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Blythewood Westwood (boys), 8

Carolina Forest Classic (boys)

(at Myrtle Beach Carolinas Forest High)

Williamston (SC) Palmetto vs. Conway, 6

Marvin Ridge vs. Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, 7:30

Cabarrus Charter Thanksgiving Classic (boys)

Cabarrus Charter, Concord Covenant Classical

Spartanburg Invitational (girls)

Clover, Indian Land competing

Bearcats Invitational (boys)

(at Rock Hill)

Indian Land vs. Elevation Prep, 5:30

Rock Hill vs. Belton-Honea Path, 7:30

York Prep Tip-Off Tournament (boys)

(at York Prep)

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba vs. Denmark-Olar, 5

York Prep vs. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, 6:30

Nonconference

Asheville Trailblazers at Hickory Christian

Catawba Bandys at Lenoir Hibriten

Davidson Day at Southern Pines O’Neal School

East Lincoln at Statesville

Gastonia Forestview at Belmont South Point

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter at South Charlotte Thunder

Hickory University Christian at Gaston Day

High Point Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Mooresville at South Iredell

North Lincoln at Bessemer City

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cannon School (girls)

South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell (girls)

West Iredell at Hickory St. Stephens

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell