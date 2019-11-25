High school football quarterfinals are Friday. We’ve got your previews and schedule.

Games to watch

Myers Park (12-0) at Richmond Senior (12-0), Fri, 7:30: This is Richmond’s first 12-win team in nine years and the Raiders are hoping to win their first state championship since 2008. To get closer, the Raiders will need to stop a nationally ranked Myers Park team that beat them 37-14 in a second-round playoff game last season. This one could be high scoring. Richmond averages nearly 44 points per game; Myers Park gets 51.5.

Vance (10-2) at West Forsyth (11-1), Fri, 7:30: Vance upset a Mallard Creek team last week that was ranked as high as No. 13 nationally. The Cougars are now two wins away from returning to the state finals for a second straight season. West Forsyth will challenge Vance’s powerhouse defense with an offense that averages 40 points per game. West Forsyth has won 11 games in three of the past four seasons.

West Rowan (9-4) at Charlotte Catholic (9-3), Fri, 7:30: Two teams that rely heavily on the run will hook up. Catholic has won six straight games in its bid to win a third straight state championship. West Rowan has won seven of its last eight games and upset No. 1 3A West playoff seed Boiling Springs Crest 35-30 last week.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Northwest Cabarrus (12-1) at Weddington (13-0), Fri, 7:30: Northwest Cabarrus is in the quarterfinals for the second straight season after beating Northern Guilford 56-35 last week behind QB Nick Wilds-Lawing, who had more than 300 yards total offense. Northwest will hope its no-huddle offense can solve a Weddington defense that’s allowed an average of five points per game.

Wilmington Hoggard (6-5) at Wake Forest (11-1), Fri, 7:30: Hoggard has lost two of its past three games and three of its last six, but will try to pull off a big upset and reach a regional final. Wake Forest wants to win a fourth straight state championship and will be one of the state’s biggest playoff favorites this week.

Garner (8-5) at Leesville Road (11-0), Fri, 7:30: At one point this season, Garner was 1-5. But the Trojans have won six straight games to arrive in a quarterfinal with unbeaten Leesville Road, the CAP-7 conference champs who dominated Hoke County 43-7 Friday.

Friday’s schedule

NORTH CAROLINA

Class 4AA

West

Myers Park (12-0) at Richmond Senior (12-0)

Vance (10-2) at West Forsyth (11-1)

East

Wilmington Hoggard (6-5) at Wake Forest (11-1)

Garner (8-5) at Leesville Road (11-0)

Class 4A

West

Kernersville Glenn (9-4) at Greensboro Grimsley (11-1)

Jamestown Ragsdale (6-6) at East Forsyth (10-2)

East

Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) at New Bern (10-2)

Scotland County (11-2) at Hope Mills South View (10-2)

Class 3AA

West

Northwest Cabarrus (12-1) at Weddington (13-0)

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (9-4) at Boone Watauga (12-1)

East

Cleveland (12-1) at Lee County (13-0)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (9-4) at Wilmington New Hanover (12-1)

Class 3A

West

West Rowan (9-4) at Charlotte Catholic (9-3)

Kings Mountain (11-2) at Asheville Reynolds 911-2)

East

Fayetteville Sanford (10-3) at Southern Nash (13-0)

Eastern Alamance (13-0) at Havelock (11-1)

Class 2AA

West

West Lincoln (10-3) at Shelby (11-1)

Lawndale Burns (11-2) at North Lincoln (12-1)

East

South Granville (10-3) at Randleman (12-0)

Salisbury (11-2) at Hertford County (11-2)

Class 2A

West

West Stokes (10-3) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (11-1)

Brevard (11-2) at Reidsville (12-1)

East

West Craven (10-3) at Clinton (11-1)

Elizabeth City Northeastern (10-3) at SouthWest Edgecombe (12-1)

Class 1AA

West

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-2) at East Surry (12-0)

Swain County (11-2) at Bakersville Mitchell County (11-1)

East

North Rowan (9-3) at Tarboro (12-0)

Manteo (11-2) at Edenton Holmes (11-0)

Class 1A

West

Murphy (10-2) at Robbinsville (12-0)

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (11-1) at Elkin (10-2)

East

Northampton County (9-3) at Rosewood (11-1)

Gates County (9-4) at North Edgecombe (9-3)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Class 5A

Upper State finals

Gaffney (10-3) at Roebuck Dorman (13-0)

Lower State finals

Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (12-1) at Irmo Dutch Fork (12-0-1)

Class 4A

Upper State finals

Columbia Ridge View (9-4) at Piedmont Wren (11-2)

Lower State finals

Hartsville (10-3) at Myrtle Beach (12-0)

Class 3A

Upper State finals

Camden (12-1) at Inman Chapman (13-0)

Lower State finals

Bluffton May River (10-2) at Dillon (11-1)

Class 2A

Upper State finals

Saluda (10-3) at Abbeville (13-0)

Lower State finals

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (8-4) at Barnwell (13-0)

Class 1A

Upper State finals

Ridge Spring-Monetta (9-4) at Wagener-Salley (12-0)

Lower State finals

Lake View (9-4) at Green Sea-Floyds (10-1)