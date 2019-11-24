It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (11.27.19)

Voting for the first winter sports Charlotte Observer athlete of the week is now open.

Readers may vote as often as they want. A winner will be named Wednesday. Results will be shown through Monday but the poll will remain open until Wednesday.

Vote for girls basketball player of the week

Vote for boys basketball player of the week

Vote for football player of the week

The Nominees

Will Berkowitz, Shelby Wrestling: The Shelby senior started the season 6-0 to win the 145-pound title at the Cherryville Ironman tournament title, Nov. 23. Berkowitz will continue his wrestling career in college at the University of Maryland next year.

Landon Foor, Fred T. Foard Wrestling: The Fred T. Foard junior bumped up a weight class, to 195 pounds, and still beat his opponents from both South Pointe (SC) and Lake Norman in a tri-match Nov. 23.

Foor pinned the defending S.C. state champion, South Pointe’s Isaac Ekanem, while also beating Lake Norman’s Bradley Wilson, to earn the 1,00th victory over of his Tigers’ career.

Foor, an Appalachian State commit, has helped Fred T. Foard to a 4-0 start this season.

John Gehrig, Charlotte Catholic Swimming: The Charlotte Catholic senior led the Cougars to a season-opening win over Cuthbertson, Nov. 22.

Gehrig, a Bucknell University commit, won all four events that he swam in, including the 200 freestyle (by 11 seconds), the 500 freestyle (by 36 seconds), while helping the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory.

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln senior had four more goals in two games this week to add to his legacy as the school’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Gilley had a goal in the Mustangs’ 5-1 win over Hibriten in the 2A state semifinals Nov. 19.

Gilley scored all three goals (all three assisted by his twin brother, Logan) in a tough, 4-3 loss to Dixon in the 2A state championship game at WakeMed Park in Cary Nov. 22.

Gilley finishes his East Lincoln soccer career with 134 goals, including 61 scores for the Mustangs (27-1) this season.

Luke Goodin, Mooresville Wrestling: The Mooresville junior spent the last two years as a backup in the Blue Devils’ lineup, sitting behind two different state champion teammates.

Goodin started his junior season with a bang, winning the 160-pound title at the Dekota Smith Invitational at South Caldwell, Nov. 23.

Kenneth Lowe, Hough Swimming: The Hough senior led the Huskies to a victory over Lake Norman and West Charlotte by winning all four of the events he swam at a tri-team event Nov. 20.

Lowe won the 200 individual medley (1:58.22) and 100 freestyle (48.69), while also helping the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay to victory at the same meet.

Lowe will continue his swimming career in college at UNC Wilmington next year.

Maddon Muhammad, Myers Park Indoor Track: The Myers Park junior ran a school-record 9:27.20 in the 3,200-meter run to finish ninth in a loaded field at the New Balance Dash for the Doobie Elite at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. Nov. 23.

Muhammad is the brother of current Myers Park football receiver Muhsin Muhammad III (Texas A&M commit) and son of former Carolina Panthers’ and NFL wideout Mushin Muhammad.

Katie Pou, Nation Ford Cross Country: The Nation Ford junior won her third straight, S.C. AAAAA state cross country title in as many years, running a 18:19.39 at Colonial Cup in Camden, Nov. 19.

Pou won the state title by nearly 14 seconds over the rest of the field.

Pou also won the Region III 5AAAAAA, the S.C. Mid-State AAAAA Qualifier, the York County championships, the Wendy’s Invitational and High Country Classic this season.

Mason Thomas, Northwestern Cross Country: The Northwestern junior ran a personal-best 15:39.95 to finished third at the S.C. 5A state cross country championships at Colonial Cup in Camden, Nov. 19.

Thomas won the Region III 5A title, the S.C. 5A Mid-State qualifier and York County championship, earlier this season.

Grace Wagner, Marvin Ridge Swimming: The Marvin Ridge sophomore won all four events she swam in at the Queen City Relays at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Nov. 21.

Wagner won the 50 freestyle (24.83) individually, while helping the 200 free and fly relays, and the 400 freestyle relays to victory.

** Information published today includes statistics through November 24.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.