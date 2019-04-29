Taking a walk proves healthy for Charlotte Knights hitters

The Charlotte Knights’ Charlie Tilson, who spent some time with the Chicago White Sox last year, is hitting .353, ninth-best in the International League. AP

The Charlotte Knights lead the International League in hits, runs, doubles, home runs and runs batted in, but they’re also near the top in a category many might not notice – walks.

Charlotte has drawn 102 walks in its first 24 games, second only to Columbus, which has 114.

And leadoff hitter Charlie Tilson, who has been a big part of Charlotte’s early-season offensive surge, says the team’s batters have been benefited from their patience in waiting on pitches.

“We’re doing a good job of working our at-bats,” Tilson told the media last week. “We’ve been going deep in the counts against pitchers.”

Tilson said that even when Knights hitters don’t reach base, they’re forcing opposing hurlers to throw a lot of pitches. That takes a toll, he added, and other team’s starters are often being knocked out games early.

“We’re building off each other’s at-bats,” said Tilson, a second-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. “We’re working hard.”

Tilson was acquired by the White Sox in 2016 but missed part of that campaign and all of the 2017 season due to injuries. He split time last season between Charlotte, where he hit .244, and the White Sox, where he batted .264.

This spring, he is hitting .353, ninth-best in the International League and is second to teammate Alcides Escobar in hits, with 30.

Ups and downs

There have been 33 Knights roster changes in the first 25 days of the season. The most recent was Monday, when pitcher Dylan Covey (0-0, 2.51 ERA in three starts and two relief appearances) was called up by Chicago.

The White Sox also promoted relievers Thyago Vieira and Aaron Bummer last week. Meanwhile, Joel Booker was sent from AA Birmingham to the AAA Knights. Booker was leading the Southern League with a .351 batting average.

Here’s a look at the past week, and the week to come:

Tuesday: Danny Mendick smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th, lifting Charlotte over Toledo 11-9. It was the seventh time in Charlotte’s first 19 games that the team scored 10 or more runs.

Wednesday: The Knights barely missed double digits in runs, beating Toledo 9-6 at home. Matt Skole hit a two-run double and his team-leading sixth home run of the season.

Thursday: This time the Knights were on the short end of a slugfest, falling 11-7 to Toledo. Mendick went 3-for-4 with a home run.

Friday: Ryan Goins’ two-run double in the bottom of the seventh helped Charlotte beat Indianapolis 10-9. Escobar extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Saturday: A sellout crowd of 10,334 saw the Knights lose 8-4 to Indianapolis. Daniel Palka and Escobar each had two hits.

Sunday: Indianapolis downed the Knights 9-8, with Erich Weiss’ ninth-inning solo home run making the difference. Goins went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Escobar did not play, so his hitting streak remained at 12 games.

Week ahead: The Knights finish the homestand with games at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday against Gwinnett. Then they hit the road for almost two weeks, starting with a weekend series in Norfolk, Va.