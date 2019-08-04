The reason for Steve Stone’s rebirth in the White Sox broadcast booth at 72? His 35-year-old partner, Jason Benetti.

Steve Stone is all wound up just when he might be expected to be winding down.

Rather than retiring – or just plain tiring – the 72-year-old veteran baseball analyst seems rejuvenated.

The result is he and play-by-play man Jason Benetti are complementing each other even better this year than in the previous three seasons, when fellow announcer Hawk Harrelson was part of the mix.

"Just when anybody might count Steve out as, 'Hey, he's in his 70s,' and 'How curious is he?' and all of this, there's a fire in him for gathering information," Benetti said. "I love being next to that. "

Part of Stone's apparent rebirth stems from his partnership with Benetti. But don't underestimate the role of the Sox themselves, their development fueling a ratings uptick and high hopes. Some fans have been rattled by the team's performance since the All-Star break, but Stone has made clear his faith is unshaken.

We can't tell anyone how to feel or when to vent. We can't tell you how to express your frustration. That's up to you. Do what you need to do. Just remember that there are many people in life who are behind you win or tie. Let it all out. Stay with us or don't. Your choice

"If I didn't believe that the sky is the limit for this organization, I wouldn't be trying to sell it," said Stone, once a pitcher, always a pitcher. "I can't be that disingenuous.

"I understand the situation of selling a product, but I also know that fans want to know something about their team. So, we tell them what's coming because we can see it."

Stone is seeing this through new eyes that Benetti helped open.

"I love the idea that two people who probably never would have met in real life can sit down and forge a partnership that goes places they don't expect," said Benetti, who will turn 36 in September. "I think that's good for the viewer."

Even Stone finds it hard to believe he's now regularly citing data and analytics, but that's what will happen to someone who's open-minded and working with someone half his age.

"It's a matter of telling him, 'I know this is kind of new school, but here's why you should believe in it,'" Benetti said. "And he will say to me sometimes, 'I know this is kind of old school, but this is why you should believe in it.' I like to think we find that middle ground more than the average generational divide."

Stone was listening to WSCR-AM 670 recently when he heard an interview with Ben Lindbergh, co-author of the hot new baseball book, "The MVP Machine: How Baseball's New Nonconformists are Using Data to Build Better Players." He mentioned to Benetti how it piqued his curiosity, and Benetti handed him his copy.

"Jason has had an effect on me that I never even considered before," Stone said. "That was taking an old school guy who believed in all the old school ways and turning him into a guy who can combine a lot of the old school but also reading voraciously on the new school."

Stone has come to believe his own experience in the majors with the Giants, White Sox, Cubs and Orioles from 1971-82 is less interesting to today's viewers than what he can tell them about current players and today's game.

"Everyone will tell you this game is still 75% mental, but I'm open to all new theories and new schools of thought," Stone said. " 'The MVP Machine' and everything encased in that book, is the wave of the future in this game.

"The funny thing about it is that five years from now, they'll look at that like it's Funk & Wagnalls dictionary. They'll say, 'Yeah, that was really good for its time but now we're on to this' and it will be three or four more things. I just try to never get stuck in the past."

Adaptability always has been a Stone hallmark, but not always in ways the audience is meant to notice.

The 1980 American League Cy Young Award winner's career as an announcer dating to ABC's "Monday Night Baseball" in 1982 has been distinguished not only by the deep well of baseball knowledge he draws upon and his ability to articulate it.

He also has had a knack for filling whatever role his broadcast partner du jour required of him.

What Harry Caray needed when they first were paired on Cubs telecasts in 1983 was different than what was required of Stone toward the end of their run together.

When Sox games were "The Hawk Harrelson Show," the demands on Stone were different still.

What best complemented Al Michaels, Ernie Harwell, Dick Enberg, Brent Musburger, Pat Summerall or Bob Costas would be as distinct from each other as from when he was paired with the less experienced Mike Royko, Ernie Banks, George Will or Bill Murray.

Benetti – whom Stone says might be "the smartest person I've ever worked with" or at least "in the top two or three" – has liberated him like no one else.

"I'm there to fill in the gaps of whoever I'm working with," Stone said. "What's happened with Jason is Jason tells the stories. I used to tell all the stories, going down there every day and talking to the players, the coaches."

By that, Stone means Benetti talks with people before games and does research to ensure he has material to get through an all-night. roster-clearing, extra-inning marathon, if needed. He has stories about where players are from, what they've done, changes they've made and whatnot. Stone does his homework.

"It frees me to be able to analyze the game of baseball, give my opinion of what I think is going to happen or explain what has happened as opposed to reiterating what (the viewer) can see," Stone said. "It gives me an opportunity to really get in-depth. ... I get to do what I really enjoy.

"We both have one thing in common that I think shows up every day and that is a love and passion for the game. That's very important, but also we genuinely like one another. We like spending time with one another."

Not every set of announcers are as cohesive, a fact Stone knows better than most.

For instance, in September, with the Tigers in town, Stone found Fox Sports Detroit's Mario Impemba by the visiting TV booth at Guaranteed Rate Field, rubbing his throat and saying: "He choked me. He choked me."

"I said, 'Who choked you?' and he goes, 'Rod, Rod Allen,' " Stone recalled. "Being the first guy on the scene and seeing that, I was thinking, 'My God.' "

Impemba and Allen's nearly 17 seasons together on Tigers telecasts ended then and there.

At issue: Who got to sit in "the comfortable chair."

"The history of this game is loaded with people that that's happened to," Stone said. "Jason and I are not like that because we like one another and, because we do, we try our best not to embarrass one another on the air."

There have been times, however, when Benetti has brought up some idea and Stone has summarily dismissed it.

"He's just gone, 'Nope,' and we look at each other and laugh about it," Benetti said. "People think, 'Oh, they might have just had a disagreement.'

"What's funny is we'll talk about it further off the air. He and I are both very prideful people in our beliefs, but we also are very good at convincing each other that they should come to the other side."

With a developing team – as with a developing broadcast partnership – it is important to know how to dole out critiques. Stone never has been one to sugarcoat what he believes.

"Everybody who knows me will tell you I'm not going to tell you a dog's a cat," Stone said. "I might not elaborate on why it's a dog, but I won't tell you a dog's a cat."

But Benetti said Stone's "not the same guy in terms of the way he presents criticism, but it's still the same criticism," often packaging his insights as tutorials and "I give him great credit for evolving in that way."

It might surprise viewers to know Benetti and Stone live just floors apart in the same River North building. Stone suggested Benetti check it out when moving to the city, and Benetti apparently was sold.

But they have learned that, for spontaneity's sake, it can be better to save conversations for the ballpark (though one suspects Benetti has found on ESPN doing basketball games with Bill Walton there is such thing as too much spontaneity).

When Benetti and Stone were getting to know each other, however, they often went to and from the ballpark and airport together. They still do on occasion.

"We spent a great deal of time the first couple years going to dinner and lunch all the time, and now we don't do it quite as much," Stone said. "But, yeah, that was kind of the friendship dynamic and getting to know one another that really (established) the partnership we have."

Now, it's the other team on the South Side, the one they cover, that has to come around and take the next big step.

"I'm not thinking of going away any time soon," Stone said. "Some people thought, 'Well, you're in your 70s now, and it's time to look for other things.' But I kind of like this thing. I'm pretty excited about not only the partnership that Jason and I have, but I'm really excited about both of us watching this team starting to grow."

For young and old, it promises to be quite a show.