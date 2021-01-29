Rockies’ Nolan Arenado traded to Cardinals: reports

The Rockies have agreed to make a trade with the Cardinals.

Longtime Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals for around $50 million in cash and multiple players, according to multiple reports Friday.

Arenado, 29, has been with the Rockies for all eight seasons of his major league career and is the best homegrown product out of Colorado since he made his debut in 2013. He’s won a Gold Glove every year since 2013, the year he was also in conversations for NL Rookie of the Year. He’s also a five-time All-Star, has four Silver Slugger awards and has been in the running for NL MVP five of his eight seasons.