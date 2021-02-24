After Domingo German’s unclear apology, his teammates make clear demands

Domingo German began his first public appearance with the Yankees since assaulting his girlfriend with an apology.

“To the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, the front office,” he began in a statement translated by Marlon Abreu, before saying, “those around me who love me,” the pitcher’s closest allusion to his girlfriend. German’s statement grieved the incidental consequences of his behavior towards his girlfriend suffered by his teammates and employers, including the administrative leave and lengthy suspension that cost him consecutive playoff runs.

German promised he would improve his conduct on social media after the 28-year-old’s vague and cryptic Instagram posts led his teammates to question if he was retiring from baseball on multiple occasions. And he committed to setting an example for his younger teammates so they “understand the great damage that can be done when mistakes like mine have been made.”

On occasion, the media on German’s Zoom call pressed him for specifics, either about the incident between German and his girlfriend — which reportedly included striking her at a charity function before an altercation between the two at their apartment provoked her to call a teammate’s wife for help. The right-hander declined to revisit the night and didn’t share much in the way of tangible change, but German mentioned “mandatory counseling” that he told reporters was not substance-related, “a small period of rehabilitation” and regular conversations with his girlfriend.

“We’ve talked about it a lot, many, many, many times,” said German. According to the righthander, both he and his girlfriend are committed to “communicating and understanding each other in a better way.”

The tone German set from the outset was team-focused, down to the solutions for the next time around.

“I have a lot of teammates here that have expressed how I can come to them. If I ever find myself in a tough situation...,” which presumably involves nights where German is on the verge of escalating domestic problems into domestic violence “...if I ever need to ask any anyone for some help... they have expressed that (they are available for) me.”

Among the players Yankees media relations representatives made available on the video call to discuss the elephant in the room, all said they were supportive of German. But at times, that support was conditional, and the terms of the conditionality were blunt. “I don’t condone any of the things he did,” said Luke Voit. “He’s getting a second chance at this. And we have his back, but he’s skating on thin ice and he needs to get his life together.”

The Yankees first baseman also said he was hopeful German was changing. “I want German to get better. He’s my teammate, obviously, he’s a friend. We want him to get better.”

Giancarlo Stanton said German was “very smart” to address the team face to face “just to get it in the room and move forward from here,” and said he believes German understood the severity of his mistake.

“At the same time,” Stanton added, “What are you gonna do with that mistake?”

“You’re going to improve and look to improve to make everyone around you better and prove yourself? You can show that and he looks determined to do so. So now it’s just giving him the chance to show that.”

Throughout, German reiterated his desire to prove himself on the field. “What I want to do now is concentrate on what I love, which is to pitch,” German said. “My goal is to work hard and retake my career.”

Whether German has improved how he handles relationships is to be determined. But German’s fellow Yankees are watching, and if he needs to apologize again, it may be too late.