Yankees manager Aaron Boone back to work just days after having pacemaker implanted

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Boone was bouncing back and forth between the field, the tower and bullpen Saturday morning. The first day he was back after having surgery to implant a pacemaker, the Yankees manager was at full-speed watching workouts at the minor league complex.

That was before jumping in a car and heading to Bradenton, Fla., to manage his first game since the procedure.

“Felt good just to be at the ball field again competing with the guys. I felt really good,” Boone said after the Yankees’ 3-2 loss to the Pirates at LECOM Park. “A wet day, just glad we’re able to get it in and get guys the work they needed.

“But overall it just felt really good to be back out there.”

Boone left the team to have surgery on Wednesday. The 47-year-old manager had been undergoing testing for a low heart rate for several weeks before, but kept it quiet until the day of the procedure. He stayed overnight in the local hospital and, after being released on Thursday, was planning his return. With MLB’s COVID-19 protocols, Boone had to go through coronavirus testing, beginning on Thursday, before he could be allowed back with the team.

Most expected him back on Sunday.

“It was a nice surprise, I thought he was going to get in here tomorrow, but he was able to get in a day early,” staff ace Gerrit Cole said after throwing a live batting practice session. “Good to see him back and feeling good.”

Jameson Taillon, who started the game in Bradenton, was also surprised to see Boone back so soon.

“I was shocked to see him today. I was really happy to see him here,” Taillon said. “I know he went and saw Gerrit’s sim game and then came here for the game to manage today. That’s a full day for first day back. Obviously anytime you bring up the heart it’s scary, but he seems to be in a great spot and great spirits, and we’re happy to have him back.”

Boone missed just three games on his medical leave.