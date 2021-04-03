At Wrigley Field, online food ordering clashes with stubborn ballpark conventions and traditions. ‘Beer, click here!’ is not the same.

CHICAGO — The giant pump of ketchup is gone. The dispenser of shaved onions — a sticky, rotary miracle of 20th century technology — has been dispatched to some graveyard of pre-COVID-19 ballpark concessions. And those who shout “beer, here!” for a living have been reduced to frowning at a screen instead of laughing straight into the glassy eyes of an ebullient, thirsty fan as they navigate aisles, stairs and foul balls.

On opening day at Wrigley Field, COVID-19-friendly, new mobile ordering technology squared off against the great ballpark food-and-drink traditions and, for the most part, struck out.

Granted, the changes at Wrigley had not had the benefit of spring training. They were motivated by the best of intentions: safety for fans and employees. And the consumers who met them on a chilly Thursday afternoon were mostly stoic. “We’re all learning here,” said David Ames of Chicago, as he fiddled with his phone trying to order, most likely, a bratwurst and chips. “There are bound to be hiccups.”

But not much worked as smoothly as planned.

A hefty hunk of the issue was internet speed, never one of the great strengths of the friendly confines. In the concession areas, multi-screen mobile ordering via post-mounted QR codes took far longer than the very short lines, meaning that buyer and the seller were staring each other in the face even while the app still was processing, gumming up the works. Some of it was the weather: frigid fingers tapping at screens requiring several clicks either to add or take away mustard from a dog of unspecified provenance soon became as inoperative as the system.

According to another Chicago Tribune reporter, multiple concession stands in the upper deck were unable to sell grilled sausages and Italian beefs due to a curiously specific computer malfunction.

But this was mostly a clash of cultures.

Take, for example, the order-from-your-seat concept. On the surface, this is a fine idea. Each seat at Wrigley now has a scannable QR code posted at waist level of the occupant. A quick photo brings up a menu with all the usual treats: Cracker Jack, beer, hot dogs. But instead of reaching for a quick 10-spot when the vendor hits your aisle, you have to fumble with a credit card, and you can see added sales tax on your screen, too.

If you’re going with such a system, what you need is a kind of ghost kitchen under the seating areas, filled with runners rushing orders to seats. But that’s not what the Cubs have in place: it has single-item vendors. The hot dog person would not be caught dead with hot chocolate. The beer dude doesn’t have your kid’s soda. That, too, gums up the works. Massively. The typical wait for a beverage observed by this reporter was in the 30-45 minute range, assuming one’s paid-for beverage arrived at all. Some took matters into their own hands, chasing down purchases.

The vendors themselves appeared frustrated. One clung on to the tradition of a cash tip, holding a 10-spot in his hand as one of those familiar psychological maneuvers designed to increase the take-home pay of a hard-working person, an outlier in a newly non-cash ballpark. Others struggled to decide whether it was best to take orders directly — one could still flag a vendor down in the old tradition — or click through all those screens trying to decide who had ordered what, whether what they had ordered was on their tray, and where those people were sitting, assuming they still were sitting where they were supposed to be sitting, rather than trying to find a glimmer of warming sun.

No doubt these systems will improve as this strangest of summers at Wrigley gets underway. Not everything had changed: you could still walk up to a stand and order a very expensive and very welcome beer. No phone required.

“When rolling out any consumer facing technology then scaling to thousands of people to deliver product in real time, you’re going to face some challenges,” said Julian Green, senior vice president of communications for the Chicago Cubs. “We’ll assess today’s performance and pull it forward to the next home game. The goal is to keep improving the mobile tool.”

And, humans being kind humans trying to help other cold and hungry humans, some old-school Cubs employees had come up with their own fix, as conceived behind their masks and the plexiglass.

“I can help you,” they’d say. “Come order from me.”

———

Chris Jones is a Chicago Tribune critic.