Darvish strong, Caratini powers up as Padres beat Giants

Life without Fernando Tatis Jr., however long that is, will go a lot smoother, as Padres manager Jayce Tingler put it, if nine, 10 or 11 guys collectively pick up the slack.

A few was just good enough Tuesday night.

Yu Darvish carried his weight with seven strikeouts over six strong innings and batterymate Victor Caratini hit his first homer, pushing the Padres past the Giants, 3-1, hours after Tatis’ troublesome left shoulder landed him on the injured list.

Caratini’s blast off former Padres prospect Matt Wisler was preceded by fill-in shortstop Ha-seong Kim’s one-out walk, the Padres’ first free pass of the game.

Eric Hosmer accounted for all of Darvish’s support while in the game, his run-scoring single in the third giving the Padres just their fourth hit in their last 18 chances with runners in scoring position.

They were 1-for-7 on Sunday and Monday in losing their first games of the season by a total of three runs.

Before Caratini’s homer, three of the Padres’ first six hits did not leave the infield.

Caratini grounded into a double play with runners on the corners in the second inning and Wil Myers struck out with runners on first and third to end the third after Hosmer drove in his seventh run, tied with Caratini for the team lead.

“We’ve certainly had opportunities,” Tingler said Tuesday afternoon. “The guys have been doing a great job of creating run opportunities. We’re one blooper here or there of being able to get some runs on the board and we’d really be sitting in a good spot. Overall I think the main thing is for our guys to continue to stay focused and continue to play their game.

“I hope they don’t try to do too much because of the power and the depth we have.”

The first hit that Darvish allowed left the yard off Brandon Crawford’s bat in the second inning. He allowed two other singles, walked just one and threw 55 of his 89 pitches for strikes, a vast improvement on an opening day debut in which he coughed up four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Keone Kela pitched a scoreless seventh, Emilio Pagán sat down the side in order in the eighth and Mark Melancon converted his third save with a perfect ninth.

Rookie Tucupita Marcano’s pinch-hit single in the seventh, following Caratini’s homer, was the first hit of his career. After an 0-for-4 start, the 21-year-old Venezuelan pumped his fist while running up the first-base line as the ball dropped into left field.