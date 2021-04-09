Dodgers put Cody Bellinger on injured list with calf contusion

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers put Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left calf contusion Friday before their 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Outfielder Luke Raley was recalled to replace him on the roster.

Bellinger was spiked on his left calf while he beat out a single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Bellinger limped off the field and hasn’t played since.

“In talking to Cody, the training staff, he just wasn’t ready to play through the weekend,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There’s an off day Monday. We can backdate. So to put him in the best position to get back, stay healthy, it was sort of a no-brainer.”

Raley, 26, made his major league debut Friday as part of a double switch. He played right field and grounded out in his only at-bat.

He was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2016 draft before the club traded him to the Minnesota Twins in 2018 in exchange for Brian Dozier. The Dodgers reacquired him along with Brusdar Graterol and a draft pick from the Twins for Kenta Maeda last February.

Roberts came to Trevor Bauer’s defense Friday after the Athletic reported that baseballs he used in his start Wednesday drew special attention from Major League Baseball for possible use of a foreign substance.

“My understanding is that umpires collect baseballs from all pitchers, and balls that were in play, to collect samples,” Roberts said. “I just hope that our player is not singled out. That’s the one thing I want to guard against.”

Does he believe Bauer is being singled out?

“At this point, yeah,” Roberts said.

The Athletic, citing MLB sources, reported Thursday that umpires gathered balls used throughout the right-hander’s outing Wednesday. The report stated that “the balls had visible markings and were sticky” and were brought to the umpires’ attention.

Short hops

Mookie Betts (back) didn’t play Friday for a second consecutive game. Roberts said he hopes Betts will play Saturday. … Dustin May was originally scheduled to take the mound in Sunday’s series finale, but Clayton Kershaw will make the start instead. “We wanted to give Dustin a couple of extra days, keep Clayton on turn,” Roberts said. … Roberts said Graterol is “getting closer” to joining the team. The reliever reported to spring training behind schedule, and his stint on the injured list is COVID-related.