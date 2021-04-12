Chicago White Sox score on a throwing error for an unusual 4-3 walk-off win against the Cleveland Indians

The Chicago White Sox won in an unusual fashion Monday against the Cleveland Indians.

Nick Williams came up with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth.

He grounded to first, and Yu Chang attempted to get the forceout at second. But his throw hit Yasmani Grandal and bounced away, allowing Nick Madrigal to score from second and give the Sox a 4-3 victory in front of 7,393 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yermín Mercedes started the rally, reaching on a one-out infield hit. Madrigal pinch-ran and moved to second when Grandal walked. That set the stage for Williams, who put the bat on the ball to set the final sequence in motion.

Codi Heuer struck out four in 2⅓ relief innings for the win.

The night began with pitching news as Sox starter Carlos Rodón was a late scratch with an upset stomach.

Dallas Keuchel stepped in and allowed three runs on three hits in five-plus innings. He surrendered a two-run home run to Eddie Rosario in the second.

Adam Eaton gave the Sox the lead with a three-run home run to right in the third. Eaton has a team-high three home runs this season.

Keuchel retired 12 in a row after Rosario’s home run but ran into trouble in the sixth with two walks sandwiching a single to load the bases with no outs.

Evan Marshall entered and struck out the dangerous José Ramírez. Franmil Reyes tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center, but Marshall got Rosario to fly out to left to limit the damage.

The Sox had a big opportunity in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with no outs. They came up empty as Mercedes struck out looking and Grandal grounded into a double play.

Mercedes and Grandal played a role in the ninth to help the Sox get back to .500 (5-5).

Lucas Giolito will start Tuesday for the Sox. The rotation for the remainder of the series is to be determined.