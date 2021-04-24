Nick Madrigal knocks in winning run in 9th inning, giving White Sox 2-1 win over Rangers

CHICAGO — Nick Madrigal drove in Luis Robert with a two-out double to right in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Robert led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and moved to second on a Yasmani Grandal bunt. The Rangers intentionally walked Yermín Mercedes. Billy Hamilton struck out, but Madrigal followed with a liner off John King over right fielder Joey Gallo.

The Rangers tied the game in the ninth on a one-out solo home run from Willie Calhoun off Liam Hendriks. The Sox closer was back on the mound Saturday after pitching 1 2/3 innings on the way to a save Friday.

Both starters pitched well Saturday.

Dallas Keuchel had his best outing of the season, allowing seven hits in six-plus innings for the Sox. He left after allowing a single to begin the seventh. Keuchel struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Kyle Gibson allowed one run on six hits in six innings for the Rangers.

The Sox put together a two-out rally in the sixth. Yoán Moncada singled and moved to third on a base hit by José Abreu. Robert got behind in the count 0-2 but took three sliders and a sinker to draw a walk to load the bases for Grandal.

Gibson threw a wild pitch on a 1-1 count, and Moncada scored for the game’s first run.

The Rangers attempted to respond in the seventh, placing runners on first and second with two outs. Nick Solak singled to left.

Hamilton, who had entered at the start of the inning, fielded the one-hopper and threw to the plate, and Grandal tagged Calhoun for the third out.

Calhoun tied the game two innings later with his first home run of the season.

Madrigal came through on an 0-2 slider in the bottom of the inning as the Sox (11-9) won for the fifth time in six games.