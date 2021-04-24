A’s roll past Orioles, extend winning streak to 13 games

Even the darkest rain clouds are withholding storms for the A’s.

As a rain delay loomed, but never came despite the showers at Camden Yards in a three-hand-a-half-hour game, the Oakland A’s tucked another win onto a record-breaking streak. Win No. 13 in a row came with a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The 13-game streak is one shy of tying the A’s second-longest win streak in Oakland franchise history set in 1988. The A’s longest win streak is 20 games, set in 2002.

This 13-game win streak is the longest in MLB since 2017, beating the Houston Astros’ 12-game streak in 2018.

Jed Lowrie continued his success at the plate en route to the victory. Lowrie’s three-run home run in the fourth inning sealed the deal for the A’s. He scored Elvis Andrus, who had a two-hit game, and Mark Canha, who’d been hit by a pitch. The rally knocked Orioles starter Wade LeBlanc out of the game after 1 2/3 innings.

Canha, who had a day off on Friday, was at the center of all the A’s offense on Saturday. His double and Matt Olson’s double scored Mitch Moreland and Andrus in the second inning to give the A’s a 3-0 lead. Olson’s double extended his hitting streak to nine straight games. Through those games, Olson is batting .441 after a two-hit day on Saturday.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt didn’t have his best cutter on Saturday, but had another start in which he worked well around his issues. He allowed two runs over six innings, throwing 101 pitches. Late in the game, Bassitt started to incorporate his slider, a newer pitch, more into his mix. He collected eight strikeouts with just one walk allowed.

Adam Kolarek dealt a clean seventh inning and got DJ Stewart out to start the eighth inning, ushering in a two-out effort for J.B. Wendelken in his league-leading 13th appearance.