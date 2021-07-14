Gov. DeWine involved in talks to extend lease with Cleveland, renovate Progressive Field

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking funds to renovate Progressive Field, but there's a catch: the team would need to commit to remaining in Cleveland beyond its current lease.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, DeWine said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish asked him months ago to help facilitate a financing deal that would renovate Progressive Field and keep the ball club in Cleveland, according to WKYC 3News.

“I’m just trying to look down the road for Cleveland’s protection and for the fans' protection,” DeWine told 3News.

WKYC 3News reported DeWine offered to seek $30 million to be doled out over a 15-year period to update Progressive Field, which has been the franchise's home since 1994. He'd only ask for that money, though, if the team committed to a long-term lease. The current lease with Progressive Field ends at the end of the 2023 season.

WKYC 3News also reported the negotiations would include two five-year extensions, which could keep the franchise in Cleveland for 25 years.

“Negotiations are going well,” DeWine said. “The Dolan family is a great family and they want to keep the team in Cleveland. ... There is no indication that they want to move.”

Ohio lawmakers would have to approve any taxpayer money involved in the deal. Lease extensions for professional sports teams are often tied to stadium renovations.

"Progressive Field is more than the home to the Cleveland Indians — it’s jobs, it’s development and it’s a destination for Northeast Ohio and beyond," Cuyahoga County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan told WKYC 3News. "We’re in conversations with the city and the team, and when the discussions are complete we’ll discuss it publicly."