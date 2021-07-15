Padres hoping for more and less of the same in second half

WASHINGTON — The Padres have been spectacular.

“Having five All-Stars,” closer Mark Melancon said, “it’s not surprising.”

The Padres have been disappointing.

“There were some games we could have won that we lost,” third baseman Manny Machado said.

The Padres have 69 games to get their act together.

“Going into the year the goal is to play into the playoffs and advance and win a World Series,” General Manager A.J. Preller said recently. “First thing you have to do is get in. We’re in position … to qualify for October. We’re pretty realistic. We’ve had some really good moments at times — winning streaks and comebacks and some good baseball. Especially at Petco. That consistency we’ve been searching for, getting starters little deeper in games, a little bit more consistency from an offensive standpoint, we’ve got some individuals having some good performances, but we haven’t quite had the group click as consistently top to bottom as it did last year.”

Yes, all of that.

They have won 53 games, second most in franchise history before the All-Star break, yet are six games behind the Giants (eight in the loss column) and four behind the Dodgers in the National League West. The Padres hold a 3½-game lead (over the Reds; two in the loss column) in the race for the NL’s second wild card spot.

Some of what happens with the Padres — whether they continue along too close to middling and risk having to play a one-game Wild Card playoff game or even miss the postseason — could depend on what Preller does in the two weeks leading up to the July 30 trade deadline.

The man who has orchestrated more trades than any GM over the past 12 months said last week he is inclined to look within the organization for supplements to the starting rotation and the bench. That is not wholly untrue. It is just not the whole truth.

He has been on the phone plenty talking about acquiring a starting pitcher and a position player who can join a rotation in the outfield and possibly at first base. The Padres have put out the word they won’t be parting with their top four prospects. But teams keep asking about those players, and the Padres have other young minor leaguers teams could covet as building blocks.

As we prepare to watch the final 2½ months of what is supposed to be a march to the playoffs, here is a look back at the first half along with a look toward what is ahead.

So much

This will all be included in one paragraph to help convey how relentless it felt as it was happening.

Fernando Tatis Jr. crumpled to the ground on the fifth day of the season and was out the next 10 days with a dislocated left shoulder. While he was gone, just eight games into the season but 8,206 games into the existence of the franchise, San Diegan Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter by a Padres pitcher. A week later, the Padres began a run of seven games in 10 days against the Dodgers that captivated the baseball-watching world for their intensity. Tatis hit six home runs in the seven games, including two each in back-to-back games off Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer. With center fielder Trent Grisham already on the injured list, it was announced before (Tatis) and after (Wil Myers) a game in Colorado on May 11 that two of the team’s core players had tested positive for COVID-19 and three others (Eric Hosmer, Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo) would also be placed on the injured list due to contact tracing. The Padres went 9-0 on a homestand against the Cardinals, Rockies and Mariners, the first undefeated homestand that long in the majors in six years. The Padres’ final two games in Milwaukee (May 26-27) and first two games in Houston (May 28-29) went extra innings. The last three were Padres victories. On June 17, the first night a capacity crowd was allowed at Petco Park, the Reds scored four runs off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning to take a two-run lead before Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer tied the game and Victor Caratini’s two-run homer gave the Padres a 6-4 victory. The Padres went 9-1 on that homestand. On July 8, the Padres were down 8-0 against Max Scherzer and the Nationals and all but certainly headed to a defeat that would have been their sixth in eight games. Then came a seven-run fourth inning, started by a Tatis homer and including a grand slam off Scherzer by Padres reliever and Cathedral Catholic High alumnus Daniel Camarena. The first home run in 123 years by a pitcher in his first career MLB at-bat sparked a comeback to a 9-8 walk-off victory.

Exhale.

Looking ahead: Well, first, they likely will not have to endure losing players for an extended period due to contact tracing. The Padres recently surpassed the 85 percent threshold that eases COVID restrictions and allows for players who test negative after coming in contact with COVID-positive people to return immediately. That eases some minds. Also, the Padres would appreciate winning some games without so much drama. Their 22 comeback victories are tied for fifth most in the majors, and they have frequently lamented their lack of blowouts. They have won just 26 games by three or more runs. That means more than half their victories (27) have been decided by one or two runs. Of their 40 losses, 22 have been by no more than two runs. That’s exhausting on many levels, including the fact it keeps high-leverage relievers constantly on alert.

Schedule theoretics

The Padres have played 93 games, most in the majors. Just six other teams have played more than 90.

Musgrove’s no-hitter came in the first of 17 games in 17 days. The last of those games saw the Padres come back from six runs down in the seventh inning to beat the Dodgers in 11 innings. The Padres also had a run of 20 games in a row from May 21 to June 10 and two other runs of 13 in a row.

They did all that while going to the Eastern time zone on three different trips. In the midst of their 20-game stretch was a 10-day trip that took them from San Diego to Milwaukee to Houston to Chicago. In a six-game stretch in the middle of that trip, they played the four straight extra-inning games and then played consecutive day games in cities nearly 1,000 miles apart.

“We’ve had a tough first half,” Machado said. “I think it’s a little lighter in the second half. We’ve got to take advantage of that.”

Looking ahead: The Padres have at least one more day off than any team. (They have four more than the Giants and two more than the Dodgers.) Their travel will also, theoretically, be easier. At least, that is, after the 10-day trip they begin Friday that takes them to Washington, Atlanta and Miami. After that, they will travel east of Denver only once, for a September weekend in St. Louis.

Before playing the Dodgers and Giants 19 times in the season’s final 35 games, the Padres continue through what is theoretically a softer portion of their schedule as well. Of the Padres’ next 34 games, four are against teams with a winning record. Actually, a team (the Oakland A’s) with a winning record.

In theory. The Padres have not played a team with a winning record since June 23, and they are 8-8 in that span.

Offensive ups and downs

The Padres are 37-5 when scoring at least five runs. Problem is, they have done so in less than half their games. The Dodgers have done so 47 times, the Giants 46.

What was expected by virtually everyone to be the Padres’ most potent offense in years had the major leagues’ fourth-lowest OPS (.664) among the major leagues’ 30 teams on May 8.

Their OPS was .719 (14th) on May 23, back down to .682 (23rd) on June 15 and sits at .728 (12th) as they come out of the All-Star break.

Tatis leads the National League in OPS (1.020), home runs (28) and stolen bases (20). He has gone two games without a hit just seven times and never gone more than three games without a hit.

Jake Cronenworth endured one 12-game stretch in which he batted .154/.267/.256 and has otherwise been a rock. He has started a team-high 87 games and ranks third in the NL with 63 runs scored. He is batting .276 (15th in the NL) with an .809 OPS (22nd).

As for consistency on offense, from start to finish in the second half, that has been about it.

— Machado played through a shoulder malady for about a month and took a while to heat up. He had a .737 OPS on June 15. In the 24 games since, he leads the National League with a 1.093 OPS.

— Grisham was batting .383 when he went on the IL with a heel bruise May 24. He returned June 12 and hit .111/.195/.306 over his first 11 games back. He is hitting .306/.394/.548 in 17 games since.

— Myers has raised his OPS 72 points over the past 22 games. That’s the good news. The bad: His OPS was .686 on June 17, owing to a .596 mark over the previous 33 games.

— Eric Hosmer, after producing a .440 OPS from June 1-27, finished the first half by hitting .375/.432/.525 over the final 12 games. He batted sixth in nine of his past 11 starts after batting that low just twice in his first 66 starts.

— Super sub Jurickson Profar, who has started 62 games at five different positions, has hit .423/.500/.527 over his past 30 plate appearances but was batting .209/.316/.265 before that.

Looking ahead: The Padres expect catcher Austin Nola, whose finger and knee injuries have limited him to just 18 games, to return from his rehab assignment at some point on this trip. But he has played only at first base in Triple-A so far, as his knee won’t allow him to catch pain-free. Nola can play first or second base, where the Padres already have starters. They could turn to something of a platoon at first to better utilize Nola, who hit .286/.444/.429 over his final 36 plate appearances before spraining his knee May 24. There has been talk around the league about the Padres’ desire to acquire an extra bat to make starts in the outfield and bolster the bench, for which they would be expected to part with major league talent. What he sees on this trip could decide whether Preller spends prospect capital to better his offense.

Starters’ plummet, bullpen taxed

Just as they felt with their offense, the Padres predicted their starting pitchers would begin to go deeper in games as summer began.

Instead, while the offense has had the majors’ highest OPS (.850) since June 16, their starting pitchers have the majors’ 27th-ranked ERA (5.63) and are averaging the second-fewest innings (less than 4 1/3) in that time.

Padres starters ranked seventh with a 3.29 ERA through June 15.

Even to that point, the bullpen was working too much — an average of slightly more than four innings per game.

It has gotten worse. Padres starters have contributed five quality starts (six innings with no more than three earned runs allowed) in the past 24 games. Seven times in that span, a starter has failed to get past the third inning.

Along the way, the Padres lost Adrian Morejón and Michel Báez to season-ending injuries. They believe Ryan Weathers, who left Sunday’s game with an Achilles injury, can return before September. Blake Snell (gastroenteritis) is expected to come off the IL to start Saturday. The hope is Yu Darvish can come off the IL (hip, back) to start Monday. Dinelson Lamet, who began the season on the IL and is on his second IL stint since then because of forearm/elbow discomfort, is expected back this month as well, though how much he pitches (and in what role) is to be determined.

To date, due sometimes to injury and often to a starter’s inefficiency, the bullpen has contributed at least six innings in 14 games. Relivers have contributed five or more innings in 30 of the Padres’ first 93 games.

Craig Stammen leads major league relievers with 51 innings. Tim Hill is second in the majors with 44 appearances. Six Padres relievers are on pace for or have already achieved career highs in innings and/or games. They all have greatly exceeded their 2020 totals.

Looking ahead: The bullpen can expect help from Matt Strahm (recovering from patellar surgery) by the end of the month. The left-hander’s 2.66 ERA in 101 2/3 innings as a reliever from 2018-19 trailed only Kirby Yates (2.04) among Padres relievers. Lefty Drew Pomeranz (1.59 ERA, 17 innings) is eligible to have his second IL stint of the season end Saturday. It is for the rotation that Preller almost certainly will make moves — even as he hopes at least a couple of the current starters catch a second wind.