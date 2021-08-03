Charlotte Observer Logo
Mets’ Jacob deGrom says latest injury setback is frustrating: ‘I was having the best year of my career’

SARAH VALENZUELA New York Daily News

Jacob deGrom’s return to the Mets rotation is still one big toss-up.

He’s frustrated, the Mets are frustrated and anyone who rolls with the orange and blue can only hope for the best. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, deGrom’s disappointment with his whole situation looked as clear as a sunny day in Miami.

“Yeah, I don’t like it. I want to be pitching,” deGrom said. “It’s one of the most frustrating things. I feel like I was having the best year of my career and I’ve had all these little bumps and setbacks and now this. So it’s definitely frustrating, a little concerning.

DeGrom has been sidelined several times this season for various injuries. His return from the 10-day injured list for right forearm tightness was set back again on Friday, when an MRI revealed more inflammation in his right arm.

“How it feels this past week is a plus,” he said. “I haven’t thrown, but moving it around, it feels fine.”

