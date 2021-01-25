Forest Acres native making jump into one of NASCAR’s top series

Jordan Anderson is making a jump in NASCAR’s top series.

The Forest Acres native and AC Flora graduate will drive full-time in the Xfinity Series beginning in the season-opening race at Daytona on Feb. 13. Anderson has driven full-time the last six seasons in NASCAR’s Truck Series and has been the owner of his team the last three years.

Last year, he had two top-10 finishes including a runner-up finish in the season-opening race at Daytona.

“It is absolutely amazing to see the doors that God has opened for us and this journey continues as we expand our organization to compete within the Xfinity Series this year,” Anderson said. “Our team has been incredibly blessed to have an amazing support group behind us that believes in what we are trying to build and develop for the future. Everyone within our team has worked tirelessly to put all these pieces together and I have faith that the effort will show when we compete at Daytona – and beyond. I am thankful to John Bommarito and the entire Bommarito family for their vision in making this new chapter possible, along with every single one of our team partners, as well as everyone at RCR and Chevrolet for their help in assisting us assemble a solid foundation for our team to start with.”

Anderson will drive the No. 31 in the Xfinity Series. The team will operate under the Chevrolet banner with cars acquired from Richard Childress Racing powered by ECR engines. Artie Haire will serve as crew chief for the organization after joining the team during the summer of 2020.

Anderson has 13 Xfinity starts in his career with the last coming in 2017. He will be one of two SC natives driving in the Xfinity Series joining Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements.

Anderson’s self-owned team also will continue to field No. 3 truck in NASCAR’s Truck Series for select drivers throughout the season. Anderson will drive the truck in the season-opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 12.