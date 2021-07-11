NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Martin Truex Jr. dropping to the rear for Cup race

Martin Truex Jr, left, talks to a crew member before practice for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Hampton, Georgia

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is today. The race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

2:30 p.m.: Showers hit the track a few hours before the scheduled green flag, but the rain has stopped as of 2:30 p.m. Temperatures are cooler today than yesterday when it felt like over 100 degrees. Temperatures today are hovering in the low 80s. A small storm cluster could be on the horizon around 4 p.m., according to the weather radar.

1:45 p.m.: Pre-race inspection is complete with one car slated to start from the rear. The No. 19 car driven by Martin Truex Jr. twice failed inspection and will drop to the rear of the field for the start of the race. Truex was slated to start fifth. The green flag is scheduled for 3:49 p.m.

NASCAR race at Atlanta how to watch

▪ Race: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

▪ When: Sunday, July 11

▪ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

▪ TV: NBCSN

▪ Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

▪ Distance: 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260 (on a 1.54-mile track)

NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup

OrderDriverCar No.
1Chase Elliott9
2Kyle Busch18
3Denny Hamlin11
4Christopher Bell20
5Martin Truex Jr.19
6Kyle Larson5
7Tyler Reddick8
8Kurt Busch1
9Ross Chastain42
10Joey Logano22
11Chase Briscoe14
12Matt DiBenedetto21
13Austin Dillon3
14Brad Keselowski2
15Ryan Blaney12
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
17Alex Bowman48
18Chris Buescher17
19William Byron24
20Aric Almirola10
21Kevin Harvick4
22Erik Jones43
23Cole Custer41
24Bubba Wallace23
25Michael McDowell34
26Corey LaJoie7
27Daniel Suárez99
28Justin Haley77
29Ryan Newman6
30Josh Bilicki52
31Cody Ware51
32Anthony Alfredo38
33Bayley Currey15
34Ryan Preece37
35Quin Houff0
36BJ McLeod78
37Garrett Smithley53
