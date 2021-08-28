NASCAR at Daytona live updates: Pole sitter Kyle Larson dropping to the rear for race start

Kyle Larson walks in his garage during practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway is tonight. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is 400 miles (160 laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

Kyle Larson and five other drivers will drop to the rear for the start of the regular season finale. Larson was slated to start on the pole thanks to NASCAR’s metric qualifying formula. But Larson’s car, along with the cars of Corey LaJoie, Joey Gase and Kaz Grala failed pre-race technical inspection multiple times. LaJoie was slated to start 33rd, Gase was 37th and Grala was 38th.

Additionally, the two Front Row Motorsports cars of Michael McDowell and Anthony Alfredo were penalized for not conforming to certain deck lid specifications, and as a result, the crew chiefs for each team has been ejected, the cars will drop to the rear and further penalties may be assessed during the upcoming week, per NASCAR.

McDowell, who won the Daytona 500 this season, was slated to start 18th. Alfredo was slated to start 32nd. Jason Sheets, car chief of the No. 34, will fill in as McDowell’s crew chief. Derrick Finley will serve as the crew chief for Alfredo, the team said.

NASCAR CUP RACE AT DAYTONA HOW TO WATCH

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Coke Zero Sugar 400 When: Saturday, Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m. EST

7 p.m. EST TV: NBC

NBC Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160)

NASCAR AT DAYTONA CUP STARTING ORDER

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 William Byron 24 3 Denny Hamlin 11 4 Kyle Busch 18 5 Chase Elliott 9 6 Ryan Blaney 12 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 8 Kurt Busch 1 9 Matt DiBenedetto 21 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Kevin Harvick 4 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 13 Chris Buescher 17 14 Christopher Bell 20 15 Alex Bowman 48 16 Chase Briscoe 14 17 Tyler Reddick 8 18 Michael McDowell 34 19 Aric Almirola 10 20 Bubba Wallace 23 21 Erik Jones 43 22 Joey Logano 22 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Ryan Preece 37 25 Cole Custer 41 26 Daniel Suárez 99 27 Austin Dillon 3 28 Justin Haley 77 29 Ross Chastain 42 30 BJ McLeod 78 31 Cody Ware 51 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Corey LaJoie 7 34 Garrett Smithley 53 35 Quin Houff 0 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Joey Gase 15 38 Kaz Grala 16 39 Landon Cassill 96 40 David Starr 66

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER