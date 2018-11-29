NASCAR fans: Rev up for the holidays, get autographs at 30th Stocks for Tots benefit

Meet NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Rusty Wallace, Bobby Allison and Ned Jarrett along with dozens of other NASCAR personalities who will sign autographs at the 30th annual Stocks for Tots benefit in Mooresville on Tuesday.
The event is 5-9 p.m. at NASCAR Technical Institute, 220 Byers Creek Road in Talbert Pointe Business Park, off Interstate 77 Exit 36.
Stocks for Tots has raised more than $1 million and distributed more than 60,000 Christmas toys to local children in need since its founding in 1989 by now-retired Penske Racing South president Don Miller and his good friend Bob Ebert, the late Rubbermaid executive. They founded the all-volunteer North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame in Mooresville, through which they started Stocks for Tots.
“I didn’t expect it to go five years,” Miller told The Charlotte Observer in a phone interview Thursday night, referring to both the museum and Stocks for Tots.
“We did it because there was no museum for stock car racing, and we ‘re in the heart of the (stock car) country,” Miller said. “I think it has generated its own life. We see people come from all over the country coming to this. I didn’t think the interest would be there, I really didn’t.”
The event benefits SCAN of Iredell County (Stop Child Abuse Now), which provides parenting and anger management classes, home visits and other services to struggling families
Also scheduled to appear are current drivers Ryan Newman, Paul Menard and John Hunter Nemechek and former drivers Bobby Labonte, Harry Gant, Ricky Rudd, Todd Bodine and Allison’s brother, Donnie.
Former Charlotte Motor Speedway president H.A. ‘Humpy” Wheeler and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rex White plan to greet fans, along with Renee Perks, the last Miss Winston Cup. In all, 86 NASCAR personalities plan to attend.
Former National Hod Rod Association Top Fuel racer Doug Herbert also is expected to meet fans.
Fan V.I.P. tickets to the event are sold out. Fewer than 60 $25 general admission tickets remained as of Thursday. To order tickets, call the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame at 704-663-5331.
