TNT’s NBA All-Star programming on Saturday includes Shaq and Barkley ... drag racing?

Along with the traditional NBA All-Star Saturday events this week in Charlotte, TNT’s television coverage will include something else: drag racing.
At 5 p.m. on Saturday, before Saturday’s dunk contest, three-point contest and skills competition, TNT will air the All-Star Motor Sports Challenge, a drag racing-style competition held at Charlotte’s zMax Dragway.
It features Turner’s All-Star NBA personalities — Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Baron Davis, Ernie Johnson, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker and Kristen Ledlow — alongside NHRA drivers John Force, Brittany Force, Antron Brown and Erica Enders.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Teams selected by captains Barkley and O’Neal compete in the hour-long event to determine a champion.
Also on TNT’s schedule Saturday: An interview with Dwyane Wade and Kevin Garnett at 6 p.m., a pregame show featuring Johnson, Barkley, Smith and O’Neal at 7 p.m., and All-Star Saturday at 8 p.m.
Comments